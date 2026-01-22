Syrian authorities have accused the YPG terrorist group of leaving behind deadly explosives in civilian areas as it withdrew from parts of northern and eastern Syria, amid a fragile ceasefire announced earlier this week.

The Syrian Army Operations Directorate said on Thursday that the group planted bombs in tunnels, passageways and home entrances, as well as inside household items and vehicles, causing civilian casualties after detonations.

According to the army, mosques and copies of the Quran were also booby-trapped in what it described as a deliberate threat to public safety.

The allegations come amid heightened tensions following a ceasefire first announced on Sunday.

The Defence Ministry also announced a four-day ceasefire with the YPG on Tuesday. However, the YPG launched a series of attacks on Syrian positions on the first day of the truce, killing 11 soldiers and injuring 25 others.

Explosive devices inside everyday belongings

Images circulating on social media appeared to show explosive devices hidden inside everyday belongings, including canned food and tea boxes, with wires concealed beneath packaging.

Other posts suggested that abandoned vehicles in Hasakah were also rigged with explosives.