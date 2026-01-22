MIDDLE EAST
YPG terrorists booby-trap civilians, violate ceasefire, say Syrian authorities
Damascus warns of hidden explosives in homes, mosques and vehicles while reaffirming its right to restore sovereignty after accusing the group of violating fresh truce agreements.
Smoke rises from an arms depot explosion as Syrian government forces patrol the al-Hol camp in Hasakah province on January 21 2026. / AP
January 22, 2026

Syrian authorities have accused the YPG terrorist group of leaving behind deadly explosives in civilian areas as it withdrew from parts of northern and eastern Syria, amid a fragile ceasefire announced earlier this week.

The Syrian Army Operations Directorate said on Thursday that the group planted bombs in tunnels, passageways and home entrances, as well as inside household items and vehicles, causing civilian casualties after detonations.

According to the army, mosques and copies of the Quran were also booby-trapped in what it described as a deliberate threat to public safety.

The allegations come amid heightened tensions following a ceasefire first announced on Sunday.

The Defence Ministry also announced a four-day ceasefire with the YPG on Tuesday. However, the YPG launched a series of attacks on Syrian positions on the first day of the truce, killing 11 soldiers and injuring 25 others.

Explosive devices inside everyday belongings

Images circulating on social media appeared to show explosive devices hidden inside everyday belongings, including canned food and tea boxes, with wires concealed beneath packaging.

Other posts suggested that abandoned vehicles in Hasakah were also rigged with explosives.

The army urged civilians in Raqqa, Deir ez-Zor and eastern Aleppo to avoid suspicious objects and immediately report potential threats, warning that unexploded devices may still be scattered across recently retaken areas.

Ceasefire violations by YPG terrorists

In a separate statement, a Syrian diplomatic source accused the group of repeatedly breaching agreements and attempting to impose a separatist reality outside state authority.

Damascus, the source said, remains committed to restoring the rule of law, protecting civilians and ensuring that all heavy and medium weapons are handed over to the state.

The source stressed that the deployment of Syrian security forces to the resource-rich Jazira region aims to preserve national unity and prevent further bloodshed, warning that if ceasefires collapse again, options range from political solutions to limited military intervention.

Syrian authorities say recent operations have allowed government forces to regain control of large areas in Aleppo’s countryside, as well as parts of Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor, as they move to reopen security institutions and restore public order.

