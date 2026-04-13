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Israel arrests children among dozens as raids continue in occupied West Bank
Arrests mount across the occupied Palestinian territories as ongoing Israeli aggression deepens the humanitarian crisis.
Israel arrests children among dozens as raids continue in occupied West Bank
Israeli forces aim their weapons at a street as a Palestinian man in a wheelchair looks on during a raid in the occupied West Bank on April 12, 2026. / AA
April 13, 2026

Israeli forces detained at least 30 Palestinians in a series of overnight raids across the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem early on Monday.

The arrests included two children and previously freed detainees, as Israeli troops carried out operations in multiple cities and towns. The raids involved home searches and caused damage to property.

The latest detentions come amid a sharp escalation in violence by illegal Israeli settlers who are protected by Israeli forces.

According to Palestinian figures, at least 1,133 Palestinians have been killed, around 11,700 wounded, and nearly 22,000 detained across the occupied West Bank since October 2023. 

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The situation has drawn increased international scrutiny, particularly after a July 2024 advisory opinion by the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories illegal and called for the evacuation of illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Despite mounting pressure, Israeli military aggression and arrests continue, underscoring the deepening crisis in the occupied territories.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
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