Israeli forces detained at least 30 Palestinians in a series of overnight raids across the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem early on Monday.

The arrests included two children and previously freed detainees, as Israeli troops carried out operations in multiple cities and towns. The raids involved home searches and caused damage to property.

The latest detentions come amid a sharp escalation in violence by illegal Israeli settlers who are protected by Israeli forces.

According to Palestinian figures, at least 1,133 Palestinians have been killed, around 11,700 wounded, and nearly 22,000 detained across the occupied West Bank since October 2023.