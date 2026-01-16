A bipartisan US Congress delegation has visited Copenhagen to voice support for Denmark and Greenland, insisting that US President Donald Trump's designs on the Arctic island did not have the backing of the American people.

The two-day visit comes alongside a European show of support in the form of a military reconnaissance mission to Greenland, a Danish autonomous territory.

But Trump, insisting the United States needed Greenland for its "national security", on Friday warned in Washington he "may put a tariff" on countries that oppose that stance. Trump added: "NATO has been dealing with us on Greenland. We need Greenland for national security very badly."



"If we don't have it, we have a big hole in national security — especially when it comes to what we're doing in terms of the Golden Dome and all of the other things."

The 11 visiting US lawmakers held talks with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and her Greenlandic counterpart Jens-Frederik Nielsen, as well as Denmark's foreign and defence ministers, members of parliament and business leaders.

Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski said there was "good dialogue" in the meetings, and stressed it was important to "nurture" ties between the United States, Denmark and Greenland.

"When you ask the American people whether or not they think it is a good idea for the United States to acquire Greenland, the vast majority — some 75 percent — will say, 'we do not think that that is a good idea'," Murkowski told reporters.

"Greenland needs to be viewed as our ally, not as an asset," she said.

Related TRT World - Under Trump's Greenland shadow, Europe mulls reaching out to Russia

'One idiot'

The delegation's visit follows a meeting in Washington on Wednesday at which Danish representatives said Copenhagen and Washington were in "fundamental disagreement" over the future of Greenland.

Democratic Senator Chris Coons said the purpose of the Congress members' two-day visit to Copenhagen was to "listen respectfully to our friends, our trusted allies and partners here in Denmark and from Greenland".

The lawmakers were then to return to the US "and share those perspectives so that we can lower the temperature and have a more constructive dialogue about the best path forward", he said.

In Greenland's capital Nuuk, residents welcomed the show of support.

"Congress would never approve of a military action in Greenland. It's just one idiot speaking," a 39-year-old union representative told the AFP news agency.