Indian authorities have ordered two British nationals to leave the country after they were accused of pasting pro-Palestinian posters in a popular temple town in the western state of Rajasthan, citing violations of tourist visa rules.

The couple, identified as Lewis Gabriel Dee and Anushi Emma Christine, were travelling on tourist visas and staying in Pushkar when local officials received complaints on January 21 about posters appearing at multiple public locations, according to Indian media reports.

The messages included slogans such as "Free Palestine" and "Boycott Israel".

Police said an inquiry found the activity amounted to political advocacy, which is prohibited under the conditions of a tourist visa.

The state's criminal investigation department subsequently issued a notice revoking the couple's visas under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, and directed them to leave India immediately.

A senior police official told local media that authorities maintain strict monitoring of foreign visitors and warned that violations could lead to deportation and potential blacklisting.

Pushkar is a well-known tourist destination and is frequented by Israeli visitors, including many who travel to India after completing military service, according to local reports.