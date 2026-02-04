WORLD
2 min read
British couple ordered to leave India over pro-Palestine posters
India's intelligence department issued notices to two British nationals to "leave India", declaring that their behaviour violated local sensitivities and breached visa rules.
British couple ordered to leave India over pro-Palestine posters
(FILE) Indian police detain pro-Palestinian demonstrators at a protest near Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, India, October 27, 2023. / Reuters
February 4, 2026

Indian authorities have ordered two British nationals to leave the country after they were accused of pasting pro-Palestinian posters in a popular temple town in the western state of Rajasthan, citing violations of tourist visa rules.

The couple, identified as Lewis Gabriel Dee and Anushi Emma Christine, were travelling on tourist visas and staying in Pushkar when local officials received complaints on January 21 about posters appearing at multiple public locations, according to Indian media reports.

The messages included slogans such as "Free Palestine" and "Boycott Israel".

Police said an inquiry found the activity amounted to political advocacy, which is prohibited under the conditions of a tourist visa.

The state's criminal investigation department subsequently issued a notice revoking the couple's visas under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, and directed them to leave India immediately.

A senior police official told local media that authorities maintain strict monitoring of foreign visitors and warned that violations could lead to deportation and potential blacklisting.

Pushkar is a well-known tourist destination and is frequented by Israeli visitors, including many who travel to India after completing military service, according to local reports.

RECOMMENDED

The incident comes amid heightened global tensions over Gaza following Israel's military assault launched in October 2023, which Palestinian health authorities say has killed more than 71,000 people and devastated much of the enclave.

RelatedTRT World - 'Delhi Declaration': India, Arab nations back independent Palestinian state, call for lasting peace

Despite a ceasefire that came into effect last October, Israeli forces have continued to carry out strikes, resulting in further casualties.

India has avoided publicly condemning Israel's actions in Gaza, even as it continues to back a two-state solution in international forums.

Ties between New Delhi and Tel Aviv have deepened in recent years, with Israel emerging as one of India's key defence partners.

Indian authorities have not issued an official statement on the case.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Why does February only have 28 days?
NATO head presses Europe, Canada on defence spending as US priorities shift east
Starmer condemns Ratcliffe's claim UK is 'colonised by immigrants'
German police arrest two in PKK probe, seize guns and drugs
Britain commits major air defence support to Ukraine
Colombia declares emergency as deadly floods displace thousands
Türkiye's maiden unmanned surface vessel secures Saudi partnership
Russia to provide energy aid to crisis-hit Cuba
China slams Israeli attempts to annex Palestine's West Bank
Seoul spy agency claims North Korea preparing Kim’s daughter as heir
No need to panic. Risk of Nipah spread low after India, Bangladesh cases, says WHO
Syria takes over key Al Tanf base following US pullout to Jordan
Brazil orders X to block Grok's sexualised deepfakes immediately
US, Mexico seize cocaine in rare coordinated Pacific operation
Village evacuated after debris from missile attack hits Russian military site: official