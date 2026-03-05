Ecuador ordered the expulsion of Cuba’s ambassador, Basilio Gutierrez, on Wednesday, giving him a 48-hour deadline to vacate the country along with his entire diplomatic staff, marking a severe rupture in relations between the two countries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs officially designated all accredited Cuban personnel in Quito as persona non grata.

The administration of right-wing President Daniel Noboa justified the move by invoking Article 9 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which allows a host state to dismiss diplomatic staff without providing a specific explanation.

As part of the diplomatic sweep, Noboa also ordered the immediate withdrawal of Ecuador’s ambassador in Havana, Jose Maria Borja Lopez. A career diplomat, he had served in Cuba since 2021 and held concurrent responsibilities in Jamaica, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and Dominica.

The executive decree cited Article 141 of the Ecuadorian Constitution, which establishes the president’s authority as head of state, alongside Article 147, which grants him the power to appoint and dismiss public officials at his discretion.