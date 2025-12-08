Malaysia on Monday called on Thailand and Cambodia to exercise “maximum restraint” after Thai fighter jets carried out air strikes along the disputed border, igniting the most serious escalation since last year’s ceasefire agreement.

The strikes came early on Monday following fresh clashes that left one Thai soldier dead and four wounded, according to local media. The incident threatens to upend the fragile ceasefire brokered by US President Donald Trump in October.

“Thailand and Cambodia are close partners of Malaysia and key members of ASEAN. We urge both sides to exercise maximum restraint, maintain open channels of communication, and make full use of existing mechanisms,” Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said in a statement.

Anwar warned that renewed hostilities “risk unravelling the careful work” invested in stabilising relations.

“Our region cannot afford to see long-standing disputes slip into cycles of confrontation. The immediate priority is to halt the fighting, safeguard civilians, and return to a diplomatic path supported by international law and ASEAN’s neighbourly spirit,” he added.