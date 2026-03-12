The homepage of the UN Security Council (UNSC) website features an image of US First Lady Melania Trump presiding over a meeting held 12 days ago.

In the interceding time, the US-Israeli forces have bombed and killed over 1,300 Iranians, including 160 schoolgirls , and displaced 3.2 million people. At the same time, Tehran has fired missiles at almost all neighbouring countries, while Israel has killed more than 600 people in Lebanon and displaced another 800,000.

The snapshot from March 1 – still appearing right and centre on the website of the UN body responsible for maintaining international peace – is a stark reminder of the inaction and paralysis that have gripped the institution for decades.

Established in the aftermath of World War II, the UNSC holds a solemn mandate : to prevent wars through diplomacy, impose sanctions on aggressors, and authorise military action to restore stability.

Yet, the UNSC has repeatedly failed to fulfil this role in recent years by standing idly amid wars ravaging the Middle East.

Its inaction has allowed Israel to commit a genocide in Gaza . Meanwhile, the Israeli invasion of Lebanon has wreaked havoc on the country, with the UN body offering little more than rhetoric.

The latest example of the UNSC’s inaction is the US-Israeli war on Iran, where relentless strikes have hit the Iranian population and infrastructure, while drawing nearly all neighbouring countries into a military conflict.

All the while, the UNSC has barely lifted a finger to curb the frenzy of war.

“The UNSC has been failing for a long time, perhaps since the invasions of Iraq and Afghanistan. The UN's role has become weak and irrelevant in most global conflicts,” Ahmet Uysal, professor of political science at Istanbul University, tells TRT World.

In a resolution passed on March 11, the UNSC condemned Iran’s “egregious attacks” against its regional neighbours.

At the same time, the UN body rejected a second draft tabled by Russia that sought to address the root cause of Iran’s attacks: the unprovoked US-Israeli strikes that killed more than 1,300 people, including the country’s head of state and military leadership.

Analysts say the job of the UNSC is to prevent wars, not to pass resolutions to condemn avoidable bloodshed.

“I do not expect the UN to condemn any aggression by Israel or the US towards Iran. It may instead focus more on Iranian actions,” Uysal says.

The UN’s silence highlights the “ineffectiveness and irrelevance” of the UN body as a global peacebroker, he adds.

Related TRT World - What changes in Iran after Mojtaba’s ascent as supreme leader?

Omair Anas, assistant professor of international relations at Ankara Yildirim Beyazit University, says that the UNSC’s apparent inaction on wars in the Middle East is deliberate.

“The UNSC is not silent. It is doing exactly the business it was conceptualised for: to protect a hegemonic world order," Anas tells TRT World.

Anas warns that even if a consensus emerges on the Iran war, it will not invoke global action to stop Israeli advances.

“Iran shouldn’t hope for a collective intervention to rescue it from the unilateral actions of the US and Israel," he says.

The UNSC was never intended to be truly inclusive or just, benefiting powers like Israel above all, Anas says.

‘Bigger than five’

At the heart of these failures lies the UNSC's structure, which is dominated by five permanent members, namely China, France, Russia, the UK, and the US, each holding veto power.

This monopoly has stifled action on conflicts involving their allies, particularly Israel.