A classified US military video shown to lawmakers on Thursday depicts two unarmed survivors clinging to wreckage before being killed in repeated strikes on a suspected drug-running boat in the Caribbean, according to two people familiar with the footage.

The September 2 attack—the first in a series of 22 lethal strikes ordered under President Donald Trump’s expanded campaign against drug cartels—began with an airburst munition detonating over the vessel’s 11-member crew.

Continued munitions hitting the debris

The blast shredded the boat and left only two men alive, shirtless and without weapons or communications equipment, struggling to stay afloat on the severed bow.

“The video follows them for about an hour as they tried to flip the boat back over. They couldn’t do it,” one source told Reuters.

Admiral Frank Bradley, then head of Joint Special Operations Command, assessed that the wreckage remained buoyant because of cocaine aboard and could drift long enough to be recovered.

To ensure the mission’s “completion,” he ordered additional strikes. The video shows three more munitions hitting the debris, killing the remaining men.

“You could see their faces, bodies… then boom, boom, boom,” the source said.