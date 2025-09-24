A Spanish military aircraft carrying Defence Minister Margarita Robles experienced a GPS “disturbance” on Wednesday morning while flying over Russia’s Kaliningrad enclave en route to Lithuania, the Spanish Defence Ministry claimed.

The incident, reported by Europa Press, is being treated by Spanish authorities as an attempt to override the aircraft’s navigation systems rather than a technical malfunction.

The ministry says the jet remains under safe control, employing alternate navigation protocols while en route.

The disruption occurred in the Russia’s Kaliningrad, which lies between Poland and Lithuania and is heavily militarised.

The incident has heightened tensions across NATO, particularly in Eastern Europe, as air routes in close proximity to Russian airspace are already under high scrutiny.

Hostile electronic interference