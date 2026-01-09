January 9, 2026
At least four people have been killed and 10 injured following Russian strikes on Ukraine's capital, Kiev’s mayor said on Friday.
"Four people died in the capital. 10 people were injured. Five of them were hospitalised by doctors. The others were treated on the spot," Vitali Klitschko wrote on Telegram.
Russia has not yet responded to reports about the strike in Kharkiv, and independent verification is difficult.
Separately, Ukraine’s Air Force said that “a massive attack by enemy strike UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) on Kiev is underway!”
It said “all of Ukraine” is under a “missile threat” and confirmed that Russian aircraft were airborne.
RelatedTRT World - Russia warns Western troops in Ukraine would be 'legitimate targets'
SOURCE:Anadolu Agency