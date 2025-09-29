AFRICA
2 min read
Madagascar's president dissolves government following deadly protests
Several people were killed following days of protests against frequent power cuts and poor water access that erupted into clashes with the authorities.
Madagascar's president dissolves government following deadly protests
Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina says he dissolves government. / AFP
September 29, 2025

Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina said on Monday he is dissolving the government following protests against water and power cuts.

At least 22 people have been killed in protests in Madagascar that security forces have met with a "violent" response, the office of the UN's human rights chief said on Sunday.

More than 100 have also been wounded in the demonstrations, the United Nations rights office led by High Commissioner Volker Turk said in a statement.

"I am shocked and saddened by the killings and injuries in the protests over water and power cuts in Madagascar," Turk said, urging "the authorities to ensure respect for freedom of expression and peaceful assembly".

Some of the victims were protesters or bystanders killed by the police or the security forces, his office said, following days of protests against frequent power cuts and poor water access that erupted into clashes with the authorities.

Others were killed in the widespread violence sparked by criminal gangs and looters in the wake of the demonstrations, the office said, insisting that the pillagers were separate from the protesters.

RECOMMENDED

Turk condemned the heavy-handed policing, including the use of live ammunition, calling on the security forces "to desist from the use of unnecessary and disproportionate force and to immediately release all arbitrarily detained protesters."

The Indian Ocean island nation, among the world's poorest, has experienced frequent uprisings since gaining independence in 1960, including mass protests in 2009 that forced then-president Marc Ravalomanana from power.

RelatedTRT World - France repatriates three colonial-era skulls to Madagascar

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian