Trump vows full force to find Savannah Guthrie's mother as case grips America
US President said he has placed full weight of federal law enforcement at Guthrie family’s disposal as search for the 84-year old continues.
Authorities request information on disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of noted journalist and TV host Savannah Guthrie / Reuters
February 5, 2026

There is no public sign of a response to NBC host and noted American TV journalist Savannah Guthrie’s message to her 84-year-old mother’s kidnapper.

US President Trump said he is directing all federal law enforcement to be at the disposal of Guthrie's family as the search continues for her mother. 

"I spoke with Savannah Guthrie, and let her know that I am directing ALL Federal Law Enforcement to be at the family's, and Local Law Enforcement's, complete disposal, IMMEDIATELY," Trump said on social media.

"We are deploying all resources to get her mother home safely,” the US President added.

A White House official said the President called Savannah Guthrie, and the call took place right after NBC interviewed Trump on Wednesday.

In a recorded video posted on social media on Wednesday, Guthrie said her family is ready to talk to the kidnappers but wants proof that Nancy Guthrie, who authorities believe was taken from her home in Arizona against her will, is still alive.

“We need to know without a doubt that she is alive and that you have her. We want to hear from you and we are ready to listen. Please reach out to us,” Savannah Guthrie said while reading from a prepared statement.

Widespread public attention

The Guthrie case has captured widespread public attention in the US primarily due to the shocking nature of the disappearance — Nancy Guthrie vanished from her home in Tucson, Arizona, under deeply alarming circumstances.

Her phone, wallet, keys, ID, purse, and car were all left behind, ruling out a voluntary departure.

She was last seen around 9:45 pm on Saturday, the sheriff’s department said. She was reported missing at midday on Sunday after she didn’t appear at a church.

The family posted the message after police conducted a search in and around Nancy Guthrie’s home for several hours on Wednesday.

Kevin Adger, a spokesperson for the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, said investigators had been at the home earlier in the week for a couple of days and then turned it back over to the family with the understanding they could go back if they needed to.

“This is a follow-up investigation,” he said in reference to officials returning Wednesday.

Adger said the sheriff’s department was not commenting on the video released by the family.

Multiple media organisations reported receiving purported ransom notes that they handed over to investigators. The sheriff’s department had said it was taking the notes and other tips seriously but declined to comment further.

The family's message for Nancy Guthrie Savannah Guthrie was at times emotional during the recording, with her voice cracking. She smiled and looked into the camera when addressing her mother directly, saying that the family was praying for her and that people were looking for her.

“Mommy, if you are hearing this, you are a strong woman. You are God’s precious daughter,” she said.

No suspect identified

US authorities have offered no detailed update on their search. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos' office said detectives still were speaking with anyone who had contact with Nancy Guthrie last weekend, but that no suspect or person of interest had been identified.

A couple of hundred people attended an evening vigil for Nancy Guthrie at a Tucson church, where they heard prayers and placed lit candles on an altar.

Afterward, Jeremy Thacker had tears in his eyes as he described the heartbreak and helplessness he was experiencing over Guthrie's disappearance. He worked with Savannah Guthrie at a local news station and they shared losing their fathers at a young age. His own sister was kidnapped when he was young.

Thacker said he knew Nancy Guthrie to be sharp, grounded and earnest.

“We’re all holding our breath,” Thacker said.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
