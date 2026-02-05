There is no public sign of a response to NBC host and noted American TV journalist Savannah Guthrie’s message to her 84-year-old mother’s kidnapper.

US President Trump said he is directing all federal law enforcement to be at the disposal of Guthrie 's family as the search continues for her mother.

"I spoke with Savannah Guthrie, and let her know that I am directing ALL Federal Law Enforcement to be at the family's, and Local Law Enforcement's, complete disposal, IMMEDIATELY," Trump said on social media.

"We are deploying all resources to get her mother home safely,” the US President added.

A White House official said the President called Savannah Guthrie, and the call took place right after NBC interviewed Trump on Wednesday.

In a recorded video posted on social media on Wednesday, Guthrie said her family is ready to talk to the kidnappers but wants proof that Nancy Guthrie, who authorities believe was taken from her home in Arizona against her will, is still alive.

“We need to know without a doubt that she is alive and that you have her. We want to hear from you and we are ready to listen. Please reach out to us,” Savannah Guthrie said while reading from a prepared statement.

Widespread public attention

The Guthrie case has captured widespread public attention in the US primarily due to the shocking nature of the disappearance — Nancy Guthrie vanished from her home in Tucson, Arizona, under deeply alarming circumstances.

Her phone, wallet, keys, ID, purse, and car were all left behind, ruling out a voluntary departure.

She was last seen around 9:45 pm on Saturday, the sheriff’s department said. She was reported missing at midday on Sunday after she didn’t appear at a church.

The family posted the message after police conducted a search in and around Nancy Guthrie’s home for several hours on Wednesday.