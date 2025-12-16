Paris St Germain and France forward Ousmane Dembele was named FIFA men's player of the year in Doha on Tuesday with Spain and Barcelona midfielder Aitana Bonmati winning the women's award for the third year in a row.

Dembele was instrumental in PSG's first Champions League triumph when they beat Inter Milan 5-0 in the final and scored 35 goals last season across all competitions, including 21 in Ligue 1 to finish as top scorer.

The 28-year-old, who won this year's Ballon d'Or in September, was part of the PSG team which also swept all before them on the domestic front last season and reached the final of the Club World Cup.

Bonmati, the Champions League player of the season, also won the women's Ballon d'Or for the third time in a row this year, and helped Barcelona win the domestic treble along with reaching the Champions League final.

The 27-year-old also reached the Euro 2025 final with Spain, losing the decider to England on penalties, and Bonmati was named Player of the Tournament.