Dembele, Bonmati win FIFA player of the year awards
FIFA's annual The Best Awards ceremony was held in Qatar, with Ousmane Dembele and Aitana Bonmati securing the top individual prizes.
Dembele and Bonmati take a selfie with former footballer Ruud Gullit after winning the men's and women's Ballon d'Or awards. / Reuters
December 16, 2025

Paris St Germain and France forward Ousmane Dembele was named FIFA men's player of the year in Doha on Tuesday with Spain and Barcelona midfielder Aitana Bonmati winning the women's award for the third year in a row.

Dembele was instrumental in PSG's first Champions League triumph when they beat Inter Milan 5-0 in the final and scored 35 goals last season across all competitions, including 21 in Ligue 1 to finish as top scorer.

The 28-year-old, who won this year's Ballon d'Or in September, was part of the PSG team which also swept all before them on the domestic front last season and reached the final of the Club World Cup.

Bonmati, the Champions League player of the season, also won the women's Ballon d'Or for the third time in a row this year, and helped Barcelona win the domestic treble along with reaching the Champions League final.

The 27-year-old also reached the Euro 2025 final with Spain, losing the decider to England on penalties, and Bonmati was named Player of the Tournament.

Sarina Wiegman won the best women's coach award for the fifth time after leading England to retain their European Championship title, and Luis Enrique won the men's coach award after taking Paris St Germain to their first Champions League win.

The best women's goalkeeper award went to England and Chelsea's Hannah Hampton who played a major role in the Lionesses' Euro 2025 win with her penalty shootout saves and also won the domestic treble with her club.

Italy's Gianluigi Donnarumma, who now plays for Manchester City, won the men's keeper award for his role in Paris St Germain's treble win.

Mexico's Lizbeth Ovalle won the FIFA Marta Award, for the best goal in women's football, for her scorpion kick for Tigres against Guadalajara in March.

Santiago Montiel won the Puskas Award for the best men's goal for his overhead strike for Independiente against Independiente Rivadavia during an Argentine Primera match in May.

