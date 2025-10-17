At the General Debate of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, Chinese Premier Li Qiang warned that a resurgence of “Cold War mentality” and unilateral power plays is driving the world toward greater division, which underscored Beijing’s rivalry with Washington.

He called for stronger multilateral cooperation, reforms to amplify the voices of developing countries, and pledged new funding for the Global South. This alternative vision, Li argues, offers a more peaceful, inclusive and prosperous international order.

In doing so, China positioned itself as a prominent alternative to US-led global governance leadership.

For decades, scholars have debated whether China would fully integrate into the existing international order, usually referred to as the “Club of the West” .

Developing countries have often been on the outskirts of the international order, feeling sidelined due to their limited representation and influence.

And their frustration has fuelled calls for reforms.

China positions itself as a defender of 'true multilateralism' and the Global South, calling for reforms to give developing countries a stronger voice in international institutions.

“Only when all countries, big or small, are treated as equals and true multilateralism is practised, can the rights and interests of all parties be better protected,” Chinese Premier Li Qiang said in his speech at UNGA.

In practice, China is promoting its own framework, such as the Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative, Global Civilization Initiative, and Global Governance Initiative .

These are positioned as counter-or complementary models to US-led institutions.

At the UNGA, China's premier also echoed his remarks from the 2025 ASEAN-China-GC Summit, denouncing 'bloc politics' and “hegemonic behavior”.

Tariff wars and unilateral tactics , he argued, are threatening the international order and undermining growth.

US President Donald Trump’s order of a slate of import tariffs has thrown the global economy into uncertainty.

Instead, he urged openness, development and cooperation between different civilisations: “Self-isolation cannot produce lasting development. Only through openness and cooperation can we bolster the momentum of development.”

This approach extends beyond trade.