At the General Debate of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, Chinese Premier Li Qiang warned that a resurgence of “Cold War mentality” and unilateral power plays is driving the world toward greater division, which underscored Beijing’s rivalry with Washington.
He called for stronger multilateral cooperation, reforms to amplify the voices of developing countries, and pledged new funding for the Global South. This alternative vision, Li argues, offers a more peaceful, inclusive and prosperous international order.
In doing so, China positioned itself as a prominent alternative to US-led global governance leadership.
For decades, scholars have debated whether China would fully integrate into the existing international order, usually referred to as the “Club of the West”.
Developing countries have often been on the outskirts of the international order, feeling sidelined due to their limited representation and influence.
And their frustration has fuelled calls for reforms.
China positions itself as a defender of 'true multilateralism' and the Global South, calling for reforms to give developing countries a stronger voice in international institutions.
“Only when all countries, big or small, are treated as equals and true multilateralism is practised, can the rights and interests of all parties be better protected,” Chinese Premier Li Qiang said in his speech at UNGA.
In practice, China is promoting its own framework, such as the Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative, Global Civilization Initiative, and Global Governance Initiative.
These are positioned as counter-or complementary models to US-led institutions.
At the UNGA, China's premier also echoed his remarks from the 2025 ASEAN-China-GC Summit, denouncing 'bloc politics' and “hegemonic behavior”.
Tariff wars and unilateral tactics, he argued, are threatening the international order and undermining growth.
US President Donald Trump’s order of a slate of import tariffs has thrown the global economy into uncertainty.
Instead, he urged openness, development and cooperation between different civilisations: “Self-isolation cannot produce lasting development. Only through openness and cooperation can we bolster the momentum of development.”
This approach extends beyond trade.
China is now adopting a broader approach to multilateralism, tackling issues such as climate change, food security, digital governance and people-to-people development.
In doing so, Li has sought to present China as a constructive power in international politics, promoting its own Chinese development and security initiatives as models for cooperation.
He announced the creation of a China-UN Global South-South Development Facility to support South-South development, with an initial US$10 million contribution as well as plans for a global centre for sustainable development in Shanghai to advance further the implementation of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.
These moves are not simply acts of generosity.
These are part of China’s broader effort to win influence among developing nations and reshape multilateral institutions to reflect non-Western priorities.
Reform or Rivalry?
The contrast with the United States is stark. Donald Trump, for example, criticised the UN's assistance for asylum seekers and the climate policy of other countries, including China, for producing more CO2 than all the other developed nations in the world, portraying the institution as ineffective and hostile to US interests.
Li, by contrast, presented China as a peaceful, open, and cooperative nation.
A country that is eager to build a community to preserve the central role of the UN as the core institution of global governance.
The rivalry between the US and China continues to play out on the global governance stage.
Beijing seeks to present itself as the defender of “true multilateralism” and the Global South against Washington’s unilateralism and protectionism.
Through initiatives focusing on development, digitalisation and sustainability, China is not only positioning itself as an alternative to US leadership, but also as a proponent of different models of international cooperation.
“China hopes to work with the rest of the world to uphold the ideals of the UN, carry forward the spirit of multilateralism, [...] advance toward the lofty goal of building a community with a shared future for humanity, and make our world a more harmonious and beautiful place,” Chinese Premier Li Qiang said in his speech at UNGA.
Whether China can uphold its promises to build a more “harmonious and inclusive” international order in these challenging times remains to be seen."