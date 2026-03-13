Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Thursday that Belgrade is closely monitoring military cooperation among Croatia, Albania and Kosovo, claiming Serbia is preparing for a potential attack.

“They are waiting for a favorable moment. We are preparing for their attack,” Vucic said in an interview with Radio Television of Serbia (RTS).

His remarks referred to a trilateral declaration on defence cooperation signed by Croatia, Albania and Kosovo in Tirana on March 18 2025, aimed at strengthening security cooperation and military interoperability.

“We have Chinese hypersonic missiles, air-to-ground, with a range of up to 400 kilometr3s,” Vucic said, describing them as among the most advanced weapons systems.