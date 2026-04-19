Progressive Bulgaria is leading Sunday's parliamentary elections with 39.2 percent of the vote, according to the first exit poll results released by the research centre Trend.

The poll, according to the Bulgarian Telegraph Agency (BTA), showed Citizens for European Development of Bulgaria-Union of Democratic Forces in the second place with 15.1 percent.

We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria, followed with 13.3 percent, while Movement for Rights and Freedoms received 8.1 percent.

Revival was projected to win 5 percent of the vote, narrowly above the threshold for entering parliament.

Bulgarian Socialist Party-United Left stood at 4.2 percent, according to the exit poll.