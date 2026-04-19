WORLD
1 min read
Progressive Bulgaria leads exit poll with 39.2%
Citizens for European Development of Bulgaria-Union of Democratic Forces trails with 15.1 percent, BTA reports, citing the Trend exit poll.
Progressive Bulgaria leads exit poll with 39.2%
Rumen Radev, leader of the Progressive Bulgaria coalition, votes in the parliamentary election in Sofia on April 19 2026. / Reuters
8 hours ago

Progressive Bulgaria is leading Sunday's parliamentary elections with 39.2 percent of the vote, according to the first exit poll results released by the research centre Trend.

The poll, according to the Bulgarian Telegraph Agency (BTA), showed Citizens for European Development of Bulgaria-Union of Democratic Forces in the second place with 15.1 percent.

We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria, followed with 13.3 percent, while Movement for Rights and Freedoms received 8.1 percent.

Revival was projected to win 5 percent of the vote, narrowly above the threshold for entering parliament.

Bulgarian Socialist Party-United Left stood at 4.2 percent, according to the exit poll.

RECOMMENDED

Voter turnout nationwide stood at 34.63 percent as of 4 pm local time, according to the Central Election Commission.

Under the electoral system, parties must secure at least 121 seats in the 240-member parliament to form a government.

Since 2021, the Balkan country of 6.5 million has struggled with fragmented parliaments, failed coalition negotiations and deep political divisions, resulting in short-lived governments and repeated caretaker administrations appointed by the presidency.

RelatedTRT World - Bulgaria votes in 8th election in five years as ex-president Radev rides anti-corruption wave
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Turkish President Erdogan meets leaders of Slovenia, Comoros, DRC at Antalya Diplomacy Forum
Russia, Ukraine trade overnight strikes across key regions
Australia, Japan seal $7B warship deal in major defence shift
Trump says UFO review uncovered 'interesting' documents, with initial release expected soon
Türkiye's Fidan meets with Egypt, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia counterparts amid push for US-Iran deal
'Enriched uranium not going to be transferred anywhere', Iran says
Türkiye's Fidan calls to 'put out fire' in Middle East, pushes for lasting peace
Unlawful attacks on Iran raised security risks in region: Erdogan
Trump claims US to take Iran uranium with no payment to Tehran
One strait, global impact: Why is Strait of Hormuz so critical to the world?
'Enough is enough': US prohibits Israel from launching further attacks on Lebanon
How AIPAC gamble backfired in New Jersey as Analilia Mejia wins special election for US House
Oil dives, stocks surge as Iran opens Hormuz
Erdogan warns of global crisis, urges diplomacy, regional stability at Antalya Diplomacy Forum
Hormuz open to all commercial vessels for remainder of ceasefire: Iran