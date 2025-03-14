WORLD
There is 'disturbing rise in anti-Muslim bigotry': UN chief
Rights watchdogs publish data noting record levels of anti-Muslim hate incidents and hate speeches in various countries.
Pasted signs reading "Stop Islamophobia" and "I'm Muslim don't panic" are seen under an anti-Islam grafitti in Brussels. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
March 14, 2025

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday there was a “disturbing rise in anti-Muslim bigotry” around the world while urging online tech platforms to curb hate speech and harassment.

Guterres’ video message came ahead of the International Day to combat Islamophobia.

Rights groups around the world and the United Nations have noted a rise in anti-Muslim hate, anti-Arab bias and anti-Semitism since the start of Israel's devastating military assault on Gaza following Hamas’s deadly October 7, 2023, attack.

“We are witnessing a disturbing rise in anti-Muslim bigotry. From racial profiling and discriminatory policies that violate human rights and dignity, to outright violence against individuals and places of worship,” the UN chief said, without mentioning any specific country or government.

“Online platforms must curb hate speech and harassment. And we must all speak out against bigotry, xenophobia and discrimination.”

Rights advocates have for years raised concerns about stigma faced by Muslims and Arabs because of how some people conflate those communities with militant groups.

At present, many pro-Palestinian activists, including in Western nations such as the United States, have complained and say that their advocacy for Palestinian rights is wrongly labelled by their critics as support for “terrorism”.

In recent weeks, rights watchdogs have published data noting record levels of anti-Muslim hate incidents and hate speeches in countries such as the UK, the US and India, among others.

The governments of those countries, however, say they aim to combat all forms of discrimination.

SOURCE:Reuters
