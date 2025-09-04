WORLD
2 min read
Hot mic: Xi and Putin discuss long life, human immortality
Russian President Putin tells his Chinese counterpart Xi that new biotechnology could enable humans to live longer lives and possibly achieve immortality.
Hot mic: Xi and Putin discuss long life, human immortality
World leaders Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong-un attend a massive military parade in Beijing's Tiananmen Square. / AP
September 4, 2025

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin discussed immortality just before a massive military parade in Beijing on Wednesday morning, according to comments picked up by state media microphones.

In historic scenes, Xi shook hands with Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and chatted with the pair as they walked down a red carpet by Tiananmen Square, with Putin to Xi's right and Kim to his left.

"These days... 70 years old," Xi said in Mandarin as he walked beside Putin and Kim, footage from state broadcaster CCTV showed.

A Chinese translator then relayed Putin's remarks to Xi.

"With the... development of biotechnology, human organs can be continuously transplanted, people could get younger as they grow older, and may even become immortal," Putin said, according to the translator.

RECOMMENDED

Xi then spoke again as the camera cut away: "Predictions are, in this century, it may be... possible to live to 150 years old."

Putin confirmed the exchange during a press briefing on Wednesday.

"Ah, I think it was when we were going to the parade that the Chairman spoke about this," he told reporters, referring to Xi.

"Modern means — both health improvement and medical means, and then even all kinds of surgical ones related to organ replacement — allow humanity to hope that active life will continue not as it does today," Putin added.

RelatedTRT World - Xi welcomes world leaders in Beijing at China's largest military parade

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Syrian president meets EU leaders in Damascus amid Aleppo clashes
Russia strikes Ukraine, calling it retaliation over alleged attack on Putin's residence
Türkiye condemns attack on Turkish minority school in Greece, demands justice
Storm Goretti lashes France and Britain, leaving hundreds of thousands without power
Syria says YPG terror group withdrawal deadline from Aleppo has expired
US welcomes ceasefire between Syrian army and YPG terror group in Aleppo
One killed, dozens missing after towering pile of garbage collapses at Philippines landfill
Ukrainian strike leaves half a million without heat and power in Russia's Belgorod
Iranian state media comments on protests, says US and Israel behind overnight unrest
Russian strikes kill four, injure 10 in Kiev as Ukraine reports nationwide 'missile threat'
Trump administration announces new assistant attorney general post to combat 'fraud'
Turkish, Syrian presidents review Syria developments in phone talks amid Aleppo clashes
Trump warns of further US air strikes in Nigeria
Internet and phone networks go dark in Iran — reports
FBI takes over investigation into fatal ICE shooting in Minnesota