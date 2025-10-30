AFRICA
US senators urge tough action from Trump after RSF 'horrors' in Sudan's Al Fasher
Bipartisan lawmakers call on the Trump administration to label RSF a terrorist group following reports of mass killings and abuses in Al Fasher.
(FILE) Senator Jim Risch, a Republican from Idaho, called for US to officially designate RSF as terrorist organisation. / Reuters
October 30, 2025

Republican and Democratic US senators called for a strong response from President Donald Trump's administration after the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) seized new territory in Sudan, reportedly attacking civilians.

Republican Senator Jim Risch of Idaho, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, called for the US to officially designate the RSF as a foreign terrorist organisation.

"The horrors in Darfur's El-Fasher were no accident — they were the RSF's plan all along. The RSF has waged terror and committed unspeakable atrocities, genocide among them, against the Sudanese people," he said in a statement on X on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Senator Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire, the committee's top Democrat, said she most likely would back such a response from Washington.

Asked whether she would back an FTO designation, Shaheen told reporters, "Probably," but added that she would like to take a longer look at the issue.

The war in Sudan erupted in April 2023, unleashing waves of ethnic violence, creating one of the world's worst humanitarian crises and plunging several areas into famine.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and about 13 million displaced.

The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment on its plans for designating the RSF.

In January, the administration of Trump's Democratic predecessor, then-president Joe Biden said it determined that members of the RSF and allied militias committed genocide in Sudan and imposed sanctions on the group's leader, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, known as Hemedti.

The RSF denied harming civilians.

Al Fasher, the Sudanese army's last significant holdout in the western region of Darfur, fell to the RSF on Sunday after an 18-month siege that consolidated its control of the area.

Aid groups and activists have warned of the potential for ethnically motivated revenge attacks as the RSF overwhelmed the army and allied fighters, many from the Zaghawa ethnic group.

The RSF militia beat and shot men fleeing from a long-besieged city in Darfur after capturing it, according to an account from escapee Ikram Abdelhameed, corroborated by statements from aid officials, satellite images, and unverified social media videos.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
