China’s President Xi Jinping held back-to-back conversations with the Russian and US presidents on Wednesday.

China's leader told Trump in a call they could resolve bilateral issues with mutual respect, Chinese state media said.

"By tackling issues one by one and continuously building mutual trust, we can forge the right way for the two countries to get along," Xi said, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

"Let us make 2026 a year in which China and the United States, as two major countries, move toward mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation," he added.

Trump

Trump said that ties between the United States and China were "extremely good," following what he called an "excellent" phone call with counterpart Xi.

"The relationship with China, and my personal relationship with President Xi, is an extremely good one, and we both realise how important it is to keep it that way," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

Trump said he and Xi discussed trade, Taiwan, Ukraine, and Iran, as well as a planned trip to China, which he said, "I very much look forward to."

Xi’s conversations with Putin and Trump came amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran and renewed diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine, as the second phase of trilateral talks between Kiev, Moscow and Washington began in the United Arab Emirates.

Putin

The Xi-Putin call, which a Kremlin aide said lasted nearly an hour and a half, came ahead of the fourth anniversary of Russia's military offensive later this month.

"Since the beginning of the year, the international situation has become increasingly turbulent," Xi told Putin in a readout reported by Chinese state broadcaster CCTV, adding both sides should deepen strategic coordination to ensure relations “develop steadily along the right track.”

Addressing Xi as his "dear friend", Putin expressed a similar message, saying, "The foreign policy alliance between Moscow and Beijing remains an important stabilising factor.”

"The Russian-Chinese comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation are exemplary," Putin said in the video broadcast on Russian state TV.

Neither leader went into detail on what strategic areas they would deepen coordination on.