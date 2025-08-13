Greece recently announced two new national marine parks, one in the Ionian Sea and one in the Aegean, presenting them as important environmental initiatives. However, a closer look shows that this move is more of a calculated geopolitical manoeuvre than ecological stewardship.

Wrapped in appealing conservation language, the move aims to further long-held territorial goals, challenge the existing status quo in the Aegean, and unilaterally establish facts in areas with disputed sovereignty.

This action is being seen by Türkiye as not an isolated event, but as the latest in a long series of Greek efforts to change the legal and political balance in the Aegean Sea, directly violating international law and weakening the fragile trust recently built between the two countries.

In response to Greece’s unilateral declaration, Türkiye officially designated two new marine protected areas in early August.

The two new designated areas – the North Aegean MPA and the Fethiye-Kas MPA – were not just announced but also formally integrated into Türkiye's national Marine Spatial Planning Map and submitted to UNESCO Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission.

Türkiye has, however, based this move on more than just geopolitics – its commitment to marine protection predates the current dispute.

The Gokceada park was first established in 1999, showing a commitment to conservation in the North Aegean for over two decades.

Similarly, the Kas-Kekova area in the Mediterranean has long been designated as a Special Environmental Protection Area. This designation has been supported by many biodiversity surveys and management plans, often in collaboration with respected international organisations.

Türkiye has presented this history as concrete evidence of a consistent, scientifically driven approach to environmental care — separate from and independent of the latest political tensions.

With this move, Türkiye also reclaimed the narrative, showcasing that it is a responsible environmental player that won’t allow the noble cause of conservation to be used as a means to undermine its fundamental sovereign rights.

A long history of dispute



The marine park declaration must be understood in the context of Greece's ongoing effort to increase its control over the Aegean Sea.

The most pressing and potentially explosive issue is the extent of territorial waters. While both Türkiye and Greece currently have a six-nautical-mile limit in the Aegean, Greece has consistently expressed its desire to extend this limit to 12 nautical miles.

Due to the Aegean's unique geography, such an extension would turn it into a ‘Greek lake’, increasing the country’s share of the sea to around 70 percent.

This would require Turkish maritime traffic, including naval ships and commercial vessels moving between its own ports, to cross through Greek territory—an unacceptable situation for any sovereign nation.

For this reason, the Turkish Grand National Assembly declared in 1995 that such a unilateral move would be a casus belli or cause for war, a stance that remains unchanged.

Greece's pattern of ignoring legal obligations is also evident in its systematic and illegal militarisation of the Eastern Aegean Islands.

The 1923 Treaty of Lausanne and the 1947 Treaty of Paris require that these islands, given to Greece, stay demilitarised. The Lausanne Treaty prohibits naval bases and fortifications on islands like Midilli (Mytilene) and Sakiz (Chios), while the Paris Treaty states that the Dodecanese islands “shall be and shall remain demilitarised”.

Despite these obligations, Greece has openly militarised these islands since the 1970s, which is a serious violation of the very treaties that grant it sovereignty over them.

In this context, the marine park initiative serves as a tool to strengthen claims over disputed geographical features.

The 1996 Imia/Kardak crisis revealed various "grey zones" — islets and rocks whose sovereignty was never explicitly assigned to Greece by international agreements.

Türkiye argues that, as the successor to the Ottoman Empire, it maintains sovereignty over any feature that was not explicitly ceded.

By declaring parks that include these disputed areas, Greece aims to assert sovereignty through administrative means, creating a situation that prejudices future negotiations.