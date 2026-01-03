A wave of international condemnation has followed US military strikes on Venezuela, with leaders and lawmakers across the world warning the American attacks on the Latin American country violate international law and risk triggering wider instability.

Here is a rundown of the main reaction.

China

China condemned the US action in Venezuela, which it said violated international law.



"China is deeply shocked and strongly condemns the use of force by the U.S. against a sovereign country and the use of force against the president of a country," the Chinese foreign ministry said.



"China firmly opposes such hegemonic behaviour by the U.S., which seriously violates international law, violates Venezuela's sovereignty, and threatens peace and security in Latin America and the Caribbean. We urge the U.S. to abide by international law and the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and stop violating the sovereignty and security of other countries."

Russia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov expressed "firm solidarity with the Venezuelan people in the face of armed aggression" during a phone conversation with Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, Russia's foreign ministry said.



"The parties spoke in favour of preventing further escalation and finding a way out of the situation through dialogue," the ministry said.



It said a report that Rodriguez is in Russia was "fake", TASS reported.

Earlier, Russia’s foreign ministry condemned the strikes as an act of "armed aggression," saying the justifications offered by Washington were "unfounded."

The ministry warned against further escalation and said Moscow stood ready to support solutions "through dialogue," stressing the need for predictability and adherence to international norms.

Türkiye

Turkish foreign ministry said that Ankara is "closely monitoring" the developments and attaches importance to "stability of Venezuela and well-being of Venezuelan people."

"We call on all parties to act with restraint to prevent any adverse repercussions for regional and international security," the ministry statement said.

Türkiye’s foreign ministry said the country is prepared to make constructive contribution to resolving crisis in Venezuela, in accordance with international law.

"Throughout this process, our Embassy in Caracas is maintaining uninterrupted communication with our citizens in the country."

Iran

"What matters is that when a person realizes the enemy is arrogantly trying to impose something on the country, on the officials, on the government, and on the nation, one must stand firmly against the enemy and bare one’s chest in resistance. We will not yield to the enemy," said Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Brazil

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva slammed the US attacks as a "serious affront" to Venezuela's sovereignty.

"The bombings on Venezuelan territory and the capture of its president cross an unacceptable line. These acts represent a grave affront to Venezuela's sovereignty and yet another extremely dangerous precedent for the entire international community," said Lula.



"Attacking countries in flagrant violation of international law is the first step toward a world of violence, chaos, and instability, where the law of the strongest prevails over multilateralism."

South Africa

"South Africa calls on the UN Security Council, the body mandated to maintain international peace and security, to urgently convene to address this situation," a statement by the South African department of international relations said.

Canada

"Canada calls on all parties to respect international law and we stand by the people of Venezuela and their desire to live in a peaceful and democratic society. Canada is engaging with its international partners and monitoring developments closely," Foreign Minister Anita Anand said.

Italy

In a rare expression of support for the US attacks by a major European country, far-right Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni — a Trump ally — argued the US military action in Venezuela was "legitimate" and "defensive".

Israel

Israel's foreign minister hailed the American attacks and said Washington acted as the "leader of the free world".

"Israel stands alongside the freedom-loving Venezuelan people, who have suffered under Maduro's illegal tyranny. Israel welcomes the removal of the dictator who led a network of drugs and terror and hopes for the return of democracy to the country and for friendly relations between the states," Foreign Minister Gideon Saar wrote on X.

France

France said that there can be no solution in Venezuela that "can be imposed from outside".

"The military operation that led to the capture of Nicolas Maduro violates the principle of not resorting to force, that underpins international law. France reiterates that no lasting political solution can be imposed from the outside and that only sovereign people themselves can decide their future," Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot wrote on X.

Argentina

"FREEDOM MOVES FORWARD. LONG LIVE FREEDOM DAMMIT", wrote President Javier Milei, a strong regional ally of US President Donald Trump.



Milei uploaded a video with his statement on X, where he is seen talking at a summit and describing Maduro as a threat for the region and backing the pressure Trump was putting on Caracas.



"The time to have a timid approach on this subject has passed", Milei had said, according to a video on his X account.

Spain

"Spain calls for de-escalation and moderation, and for action to always be taken in accordance with international law and the principles of the UN Charter," the foreign ministry statement said.



"In this regard, Spain is willing to offer its good offices to achieve a peaceful and negotiated solution to the current crisis."

Indonesia

Indonesia is monitoring developments in Venezuela to ensure the safety of its citizens, its foreign ministry spokesperson said.



"Indonesia also calls on all relevant parties to prioritize peaceful resolution through de-escalation and dialogue, while prioritizing the protection of civilians," the ministry added.



"Indonesia emphasises the importance of respecting international law and the principles of the UN Charter."