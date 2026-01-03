A wave of international condemnation has followed US military strikes on Venezuela, with leaders and lawmakers across the world warning the American attacks on the Latin American country violate international law and risk triggering wider instability.
Here is a rundown of the main reaction.
China
China condemned the US action in Venezuela, which it said violated international law.
"China is deeply shocked and strongly condemns the use of force by the U.S. against a sovereign country and the use of force against the president of a country," the Chinese foreign ministry said.
"China firmly opposes such hegemonic behaviour by the U.S., which seriously violates international law, violates Venezuela's sovereignty, and threatens peace and security in Latin America and the Caribbean. We urge the U.S. to abide by international law and the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and stop violating the sovereignty and security of other countries."
Russia
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov expressed "firm solidarity with the Venezuelan people in the face of armed aggression" during a phone conversation with Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, Russia's foreign ministry said.
"The parties spoke in favour of preventing further escalation and finding a way out of the situation through dialogue," the ministry said.
It said a report that Rodriguez is in Russia was "fake", TASS reported.
Earlier, Russia’s foreign ministry condemned the strikes as an act of "armed aggression," saying the justifications offered by Washington were "unfounded."
The ministry warned against further escalation and said Moscow stood ready to support solutions "through dialogue," stressing the need for predictability and adherence to international norms.
Türkiye
Turkish foreign ministry said that Ankara is "closely monitoring" the developments and attaches importance to "stability of Venezuela and well-being of Venezuelan people."
"We call on all parties to act with restraint to prevent any adverse repercussions for regional and international security," the ministry statement said.
Türkiye’s foreign ministry said the country is prepared to make constructive contribution to resolving crisis in Venezuela, in accordance with international law.
"Throughout this process, our Embassy in Caracas is maintaining uninterrupted communication with our citizens in the country."
Iran
"What matters is that when a person realizes the enemy is arrogantly trying to impose something on the country, on the officials, on the government, and on the nation, one must stand firmly against the enemy and bare one’s chest in resistance. We will not yield to the enemy," said Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Brazil
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva slammed the US attacks as a "serious affront" to Venezuela's sovereignty.
"The bombings on Venezuelan territory and the capture of its president cross an unacceptable line. These acts represent a grave affront to Venezuela's sovereignty and yet another extremely dangerous precedent for the entire international community," said Lula.
"Attacking countries in flagrant violation of international law is the first step toward a world of violence, chaos, and instability, where the law of the strongest prevails over multilateralism."
South Africa
"South Africa calls on the UN Security Council, the body mandated to maintain international peace and security, to urgently convene to address this situation," a statement by the South African department of international relations said.
Canada
"Canada calls on all parties to respect international law and we stand by the people of Venezuela and their desire to live in a peaceful and democratic society. Canada is engaging with its international partners and monitoring developments closely," Foreign Minister Anita Anand said.
Italy
In a rare expression of support for the US attacks by a major European country, far-right Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni — a Trump ally — argued the US military action in Venezuela was "legitimate" and "defensive".
Israel
Israel's foreign minister hailed the American attacks and said Washington acted as the "leader of the free world".
"Israel stands alongside the freedom-loving Venezuelan people, who have suffered under Maduro's illegal tyranny. Israel welcomes the removal of the dictator who led a network of drugs and terror and hopes for the return of democracy to the country and for friendly relations between the states," Foreign Minister Gideon Saar wrote on X.
France
France said that there can be no solution in Venezuela that "can be imposed from outside".
"The military operation that led to the capture of Nicolas Maduro violates the principle of not resorting to force, that underpins international law. France reiterates that no lasting political solution can be imposed from the outside and that only sovereign people themselves can decide their future," Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot wrote on X.
Argentina
"FREEDOM MOVES FORWARD. LONG LIVE FREEDOM DAMMIT", wrote President Javier Milei, a strong regional ally of US President Donald Trump.
Milei uploaded a video with his statement on X, where he is seen talking at a summit and describing Maduro as a threat for the region and backing the pressure Trump was putting on Caracas.
"The time to have a timid approach on this subject has passed", Milei had said, according to a video on his X account.
Spain
"Spain calls for de-escalation and moderation, and for action to always be taken in accordance with international law and the principles of the UN Charter," the foreign ministry statement said.
"In this regard, Spain is willing to offer its good offices to achieve a peaceful and negotiated solution to the current crisis."
Indonesia
Indonesia is monitoring developments in Venezuela to ensure the safety of its citizens, its foreign ministry spokesperson said.
"Indonesia also calls on all relevant parties to prioritize peaceful resolution through de-escalation and dialogue, while prioritizing the protection of civilians," the ministry added.
"Indonesia emphasises the importance of respecting international law and the principles of the UN Charter."
Trinidad and Tobago
Trinidad and Tobago’s PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar said, "Earlier this morning, Saturday 3rd January 2026, the United States commenced military operations within the territory of Venezuela.
"Trinidad and Tobago is NOT a participant in any of these ongoing military operations. Trinidad and Tobago continues to maintain peaceful relations with the people of Venezuela."
Mexico
"The Mexican government strongly condemns and rejects the military actions carried out unilaterally in recent hours by the armed forces of the United States of America against targets in the territory of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, in clear violation of Article 2 of the Charter of the United Nations," a statement from Mexican foreign ministry said.
"Mexico emphatically reiterates that dialogue and negotiation are the only legitimate and effective means of resolving existing differences, and therefore reaffirms its willingness to support any efforts to facilitate dialogue, mediation, or accompaniment that contribute to preserving regional peace and avoiding confrontation."
Cuba
Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel denounced the strikes on Venezuela as a “criminal US attack,” calling for an urgent international response.
“Our region is being brutally assaulted,” he said in a post on X, describing the operation as “state terrorism against the brave Venezuelan people and against Our America.”
Colombia
Colombian President Gustavo Petro said, "The Government of the Republic of Colombia views with deep concern the reports of explosions and unusual air activity in recent hours in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, as well as the resulting escalation of tension in the region.
"Colombia reaffirms its unconditional commitment to the principles enshrined in the UN Charter, in particular respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of States, the prohibition of the use or threat of use of force, and the peaceful settlement of international disputes. In this regard, the Colombian Government rejects any unilateral military action that could aggravate the situation or put the civilian population at risk."
US Democratic lawmakers
Inside the United States, several Democratic lawmakers criticised the strikes as illegal and unauthorised.
Senator Ruben Gallego said the operation marked “the second unjustified war in my lifetime,” accusing Washington of engaging in an unnecessary conflict “There is no reason for us to be at war with Venezuela,” he wrote.
Representative Jim McGovern also raised concerns over the lack of congressional approval and public support, questioning why funds were being spent on military action abroad instead of domestic priorities.
UK
"I want to establish the facts first. I want to speak to President Trump. I want to speak to allies. I can be absolutely clear that we were not involved ... and I always say and believe we should all uphold international law," British PM Keir Starmer said in a statement.
British lawmakers
In the UK, several lawmakers urged the government to condemn what they described as an unlawful assault on a sovereign nation.
Independent lawmaker Zarah Sultana said Venezuela’s vast oil reserves were central to the conflict, calling the strikes “naked US imperialism” aimed at overthrowing a government and “plundering its resources.”
She called on Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s Labour government to denounce the action unequivocally.
Ukraine
"Ukraine has consistently defended the right of nations to live freely, free of dictatorship, oppression, and human rights violations. The Maduro regime has violated all such principles in every respect," said a Ukrainian foreign ministry statement.
"We stand for further developments in accordance with the principles of international law, prioritising democracy, human rights, and the interests of Venezuelans."
Belarus
"The President of Belarus CATEGORICALLY CONDEMNS the act of American aggression against Venezuela. Alexander Lukashenko spoke about the consequences just recently in an interview with American journalists. In particular, he said that "it will be a second Vietnam. And the Americans don't need it," Belta news agency cited Natalia Eismont, spokesperson for President Aleksandr Lukashenko, as saying.
Ecuador
"The time is coming for all the narco-Chavista criminals. Their structure will finally collapse across the entire continent," President Gabriel Noboa wrote on X.
"To Corina Machado, Edmundo Gonzalez, and the Venezuelan people: it is time to reclaim your country. You have an ally in Ecuador."
Uruguay
"The Government of the Eastern Republic of Uruguay is following with close attention and serious concern the events that have been reported from Venezuela in recent hours, including U.S. air strikes against Venezuelan military installations and civilian infrastructure," said Uruguay’s foreign ministry.
"Uruguay rejects, as it always has, military intervention by one country in the territory of another and reaffirms the importance of respecting international law and the UN Charter, in particular the basic principle that States must refrain from resorting to the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any State, or in any other manner inconsistent with the Purposes of the United Nations."
Chile
"As the Government of Chile, we express our concern and condemnation of the military actions of the United States in Venezuela and call for a peaceful solution to the serious crisis affecting the country," said President Gabriel Boric.
"Chile reaffirms its commitment to the basic principles of international law, such as the prohibition of the use of force, non-intervention, the peaceful settlement of international disputes, and the territorial integrity of States."
EU
The European Union also urged restraint. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said she had spoken with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and that the bloc was closely monitoring developments.
While reiterating the EU’s position that Maduro “lacks legitimacy” and backing a peaceful transition in Venezuela, Kallas stressed that “under all circumstances, the principles of international law and the UN Charter must be respected.”
Denmark
Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said that international law must be respected.
"Dramatic development in Venezuela, which we are following closely. We need to get back on track toward de-escalation and dialogue," Rasmussen wrote on social media platform X.
UN chief
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is deeply alarmed by US attacks on Venezuela that sets "a dangerous precedent," his spokesperson said in a statement.
"The Secretary-General continues to emphasize the importance of full respect - by all - of international law, including the UN Charter. He’s deeply concerned that the rules of international law have not been respected," UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.