North Korea has test-fired a tactical ballistic missile equipped with a cluster munition warhead, saying the weapon is capable of devastating targeted areas with high-intensity force.

The launch involved the surface-to-surface Hwasong-11Ka missile and formed part of a series of tests of what Pyongyang described as "important" weapons systems conducted between Monday and Wednesday, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The state-run agency said the test verified the missile’s ability to "reduce to ashes" targets spanning approximately 6.5 to 7 hectares using high-density explosive power.