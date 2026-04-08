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North Korea test-fires ballistic missile with cluster munition warhead
Pyongyang says Hwasong-11Ka missile is capable of devastating targeted areas with high-intensity force and explosive power.
North Korea test-fires ballistic missile with cluster munition warhead
North Korea launches Hwasong-11Ka missile in cluster munition trial [File] / Reuters
April 8, 2026

North Korea has test-fired a tactical ballistic missile equipped with a cluster munition warhead, saying the weapon is capable of devastating targeted areas with high-intensity force.

The launch involved the surface-to-surface Hwasong-11Ka missile and formed part of a series of tests of what Pyongyang described as "important" weapons systems conducted between Monday and Wednesday, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The state-run agency said the test verified the missile’s ability to "reduce to ashes" targets spanning approximately 6.5 to 7 hectares using high-density explosive power.

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According to KCNA, the exercise was intended to assess both the operational effectiveness of the tactical ballistic missile and the destructive capacity of its cluster-type warhead.

South Korea's military also said earlier that North Korea carried out multiple short-range ballistic missile launches this week, including from the Wonsan area toward the East Sea.

An earlier projectile fired from Pyongyang appeared to fail shortly after launch.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
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