Russia and Ukraine each released 205 captured soldiers, both sides said, in the fifth prisoner-of-war exchange since the beginning of the year.

The warring countries have held many rounds of POW exchanges throughout Moscow's more-than-three-year invasion.

"Today, Ukraine has returned 205 soldiers. Young boys and men from almost all types and branches of the armed forces," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday on social media.

He said they included troops who defended Mariupol, which fell at the start of Moscow's invasion in 2022 in one of the most brutal battles of the war.

Russia also reported the exchange.