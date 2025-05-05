US President Donald Trump's administration has not yet made any final decisions on foreign film tariffs, but is exploring all options to deliver on the president's directive concerning Hollywood, White House spokesperson Kush Desai said on Monday.

Trump on Sunday announced a 100 percent tariff on movies produced outside the country, saying the American movie industry was dying a "very fast death" due to the incentives that other countries were offering to lure filmmakers.

A White House official noted that Hollywood film production saw a sharp decline in the first quarter of 2025, logging just 451 "shoot days" for feature films in the region - a drop of nearly 30 percent from a year earlier.

In his Truth Social post announcing the new tariff, Trump said he was authorising the relevant government agencies, such as the Department of Commerce, to immediately begin the process of imposing a 100 percent tariff on all films produced abroad that are then sent into the United States.