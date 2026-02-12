Thousands of workers mobilised by powerful trade unions have converged outside Argentina's Congress, blocking traffic and clashing with police as senators debate a sweeping overhaul of the nation’s labour laws seen as central to President Javier Milei’s economic programme.

Security forces struggled to control crowds in a central square of downtown Buenos Aires, firing water cannons and rubber bullets at protesters who threw petrol bombs, stones and water bottles.

Security Minister Alejandra Monteoliva said two people were arrested for attacking police officers.

The confrontation has highlighted the sensitivity of labour rights in a country shaped since the 1940s by Peronism, a populist movement that has long presented itself as a defender of workers.

Supporters of Milei's proposed reforms blame nearly two decades of stagnant private-sector job creation on high payroll taxes, a complex severance system and national wage agreements that limit company-level negotiations.