Activists climb Brandenburg Gate to denounce Germany's Gaza policy
Demonstrators unfurled a massive banner calling for an end to German support for Israel's Gaza offensive, amid rising public criticism of the government's stance.
Pro-Palestinian protesters present flags of Palestine on top of Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, on November 13, 2025. / Reuters
November 13, 2025

Pro-Palestinian activists climbed Berlin’s iconic Brandenburg Gate and unfurled a massive banner on Thursday in a striking protest against Germany’s backing of Israel’s military offensive in Gaza.

The activists used a lift truck to reach the top of the historic landmark at Pariser Platz. They displayed the banner reading: “Genocide: Never Again — Freedom for Palestine,” and remained on the structure for some time, waving Palestinian flags and chanting slogans.

Berlin police said six activists were arrested at the scene for illegally accessing the historic monument using a lift truck.

The demonstration reflects growing public opposition to the German government’s policy on Gaza. Chancellor Friedrich Merz, a strong supporter of Israel, has repeatedly emphasised Germany’s historical responsibility for Israel’s security stemming from the Nazi era and the Holocaust.

The conservative leader has resisted opposition lawmakers’ calls for an arms embargo on Israel amid its brutal war in Gaza, rejected proposals to suspend the EU-Israel trade agreement, and opposed recognising a Palestinian state.

Recent polls indicate a widening gap between the government’s position and German public opinion on the Middle East conflict.

An ARD survey found that 63 percent of Germans oppose Israel’s offensive in Gaza, while 55 percent want the Merz government to support EU sanctions on Israel.

A separate YouGov poll showed 62 percent of Germans describe Israel’s actions in Gaza as genocide.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
