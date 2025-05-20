WORLD
Türkiye, US committed to increase cooperation on stability in Syria — statement
A joint statement says that both countries are committed to increase cooperation on security in Syria as outlined by Erdogan.
"A stable and united Syria, which does not offer a safe haven for terrorist organisations, will support regional security and prosperity," statement says. / AA
May 20, 2025

Delegations from Türkiye and the US have discussed "shared priorities" in Syria, according to a joint statement.

The US hosted Türkiye for a new round of the Syria Working Group in Washington, DC, on Tuesday, where the Turkish delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Nuh Yilmaz and the US side by Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau.

Turkish Ambassador to the US Sedat Onal and US Ambassador to Türkiye Thomas Barrack were present at the talks.

Türkiye and the US are committed to increasing cooperation and coordination on stability and security in Syria as outlined by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, according to the joint statement.

"The United States and Türkiye share a vision for Syria that is stable and at peace with itself and its neighbourhood, which will also allow millions of displaced Syrians to return home," the statement said.

Both countries recognise the importance of maintaining the territorial integrity of Syria, it said, adding: "A stable and united Syria, which does not offer a safe haven for terrorist organisations, will support regional security and prosperity."

