China and India should steadily advance practical cooperation, China’s Vice President Han Zheng told India’s External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Monday, the official Chinese news agency said.

During the meeting in Beijing, Han said both countries should also respect each other’s concerns and promote the stable development of bilateral ties, Xinhua reported.

India’s foreign minister said ties with Beijing have been stabilising in recent months, as he visits China for the first time since the deadly border clashes between the two Asian neighbours in 2020.

“Continued normalisation of our ties can produce mutually beneficial outcomes,” Jaishankar said, adding that relations have been “improving” since Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in Kazan last October.

Xinhua reported Han emphasised that a “dragon-elephant tango” — or a harmonious relationship — aligns with the interests of both countries, highlighting their roles as major developing nations and key members of the Global South. The dragon and elephant are common stand-ins for China and India, respectively.

SCO leaders’ meeting

Beijing and New Delhi’s rapprochement is the latest move by the world’s two most populous nations following deadly clashes in the Galwan Valley along their 3,440km border dispute in 2020.