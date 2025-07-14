WORLD
2 min read
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
Beijing and New Delhi agree to steadily improve practical cooperation and work together to promote stable and lasting bilateral relations for growth as India's top diplomat visits China.
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
Beijing and New Delhi’s thaw follows deadly 2020 clashes along their 3,440km border. / AP
July 14, 2025

China and India should steadily advance practical cooperation, China’s Vice President Han Zheng told India’s External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Monday, the official Chinese news agency said.

During the meeting in Beijing, Han said both countries should also respect each other’s concerns and promote the stable development of bilateral ties, Xinhua reported.

India’s foreign minister said ties with Beijing have been stabilising in recent months, as he visits China for the first time since the deadly border clashes between the two Asian neighbours in 2020.

“Continued normalisation of our ties can produce mutually beneficial outcomes,” Jaishankar said, adding that relations have been “improving” since Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in Kazan last October.

Xinhua reported Han emphasised that a “dragon-elephant tango” — or a harmonious relationship — aligns with the interests of both countries, highlighting their roles as major developing nations and key members of the Global South. The dragon and elephant are common stand-ins for China and India, respectively.

SCO leaders’ meeting

Beijing and New Delhi’s rapprochement is the latest move by the world’s two most populous nations following deadly clashes in the Galwan Valley along their 3,440km border dispute in 2020.

RECOMMENDED

Jaishankar’s visit is the latest in a series of high-profile trips by Indian officials to China since tensions between the two sides began to ease late last year.

In June, India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited China to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s defence ministers’ meeting in Qingdao.

The officials are likely laying the groundwork for a potential visit by Modi to the SCO leaders’ summit this fall.

India’s foreign minister is expected to meet his counterpart Wang Yi on Monday, Bloomberg News reported earlier, before travelling to Tianjin to attend the SCO’s council of foreign ministers.

In a deadly standoff between New Delhi and Islamabad in April, Pakistan used Chinese jets and missiles to shoot down Indian fighter aircraft.

The clash, during which India killed dozens of Pakistani civilians in its attacks, lasted four days and ended after US President Donald Trump mediated a ceasefire between the two archrivals.

RelatedTRT Global - Do not interfere in Tibet: China slams India

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Europe pushes back hard against Trump’s Greenland tariff threats
EU and Mercosur seal landmark trade pact in defiant push against US protectionism
Trump threatens 8 European nations with tariffs over Greenland
Passenger aircraft missing in Indonesia with 11 on board, search underway
‘Greenland is not for sale’: Mass protests erupt in Denmark and Greenland over US threats
Egypt and Sudan welcome Trump’s offer to mediate the Nile dam dispute
Israel carries out new incursion into Daraa countryside in violation of Syria's sovereignty
Sisi welcomes Trump offer to mediate Nile dam dispute with Ethiopia
Syrian army reports deadly YPG terror attack on patrol near Aleppo's Maskanah
Ukrainian delegation arrives in US for Trump-led talks on ending war with Russia
Uganda police deny arrest of opposition leader Bobi Wine as President Museveni nears reelection
Seven killed in suspected extortion shooting near Cape Town: police
Syrian army takes full control of eastern Aleppo's Deir Hafir after YPG terror group's withdrawal
US judge curbs immigration agents' use of force against Minnesota protesters
Yemen's former STC leader vows from UAE to establish South Yemen state