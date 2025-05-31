TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Turkish president, Hungarian premier discuss bilateral ties, global issues
In recent years, bilateral ties between Türkiye and Hundary have continued to expand, with growing collaboration in political, economic and cultural fields.
Turkish president, Hungarian premier discuss bilateral ties, global issues
Erdogan expressed Türkiye’s commitment to strengthening relations with Hungary across all sectors. / Photo: AA / AA
May 31, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to discuss bilateral ties and regional and global developments, Türkiye’s Communications Directorate announced.

During the conversation on Saturday, Erdogan expressed Türkiye’s commitment to strengthening relations with Hungary across all sectors.

He also noted that upcoming meetings of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council and the Joint Consultation Mechanism will further deepen cooperation between the two countries.

The Turkish leader also extended birthday wishes to Prime Minister Orban during the call.

RECOMMENDED

Türkiye and Hungary upgraded their relationship to a strategic partnership in 2013 with the establishment of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council.

In recent years, their ties have continued to expand, with growing collaboration in political, economic, and cultural fields.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye arrests six for allegedly spying for Iran
Death toll reaches 50 in Indonesia landslide with dozens still missing
Russia and Ukraine report casualties in overnight air attacks
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
US interest payments surpass defence spending as national debt hits $38.5 trillion
Iran says it is in 'complete control' of the Strait of Hormuz amid threat of war with US
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
Bangladesh signs defence deal with China to start manufacturing drones locally
Starmer, Zelenskyy discuss Abu Dhabi talks over call, stress need for 'just and lasting peace'
Israeli bombardment hits Gaza amid persistent truce breaches
Childbirths grow in South Korea at fastest pace in 18 years, caused by more marriages
India says Nipah outbreak under control as Asian countries tighten airport screening
Iran executes man convicted of espionage for Mossad amid rising tensions with Israel
Top Malaysian football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal
North Korea tests heavy rocket launcher as Kim vows to expand nuclear deterrent