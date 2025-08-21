Holders of diplomatic and official passports from Bangladesh and Pakistan will no longer need visas to travel between the two countries, officials said.

The Advisory Council of Bangladesh's interim administration, led by Muhammad Yunus, approved a mutual visa exemption agreement, his press secretary Shafiqul Alam told a news conference in Dhaka on Thursday.

"The agreement will be for five years. Those who have diplomatic and official passports will be able to travel to Pakistan without a visa," Alam said. He noted that Bangladesh already has similar arrangements with 31 other countries.

Under the deal, Pakistani officials will also be granted visa-free entry into Bangladesh.