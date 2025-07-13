At least 11 civilians, including three children, were killed and 31 others wounded in a brutal attack by Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in North Kordofan State, local medical officials said.

The Sudan Doctors Network on Sunday condemned the assault on the Shaq Al-Noum area as “one of the worst brutal assaults that flagrantly violates all humanitarian norms and international conventions.”

Among the wounded are nine women, including pregnant civilians, according to the group’s statement.

The network called on the international community, including the United Nations and African Union, to “act immediately and seriously to stop these systematic violations” and to push for accountability.

There was no immediate comment from the RSF regarding the allegations.