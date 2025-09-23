United Nations — The barricades came first. Steel fencing snaking around Turtle Bay. NYPD cruisers blocking side streets. Sirens cutting through Manhattan's late September air.



Security grips the famed island like a fist as diplomats and motorcades slice through the city's grid, forcing pedestrians into detours.

The United Nations General Assembly pulse quickens.

Monday dawned with a flurry of symbolism and manoeuvre in NYC. The High-Level Week formally opened. More than 150 heads of state and government are expected to address the General Debate.

Motorcades threaded through closed streets, First Avenue shut between 42nd and 48th. Midtown traffic creeping at walking pace.

One of the world's most iconic cities braces for days of noise, rhetoric, and protest.

During the afternoon, a summit on Palestine co-led by France and Saudi Arabia convened. Dozens of countries gathered to endorse a two-state solution.

France formally recognised Palestine. Belgium, Luxembourg, Malta and Monaco followed suit.

French President Emmanuel Macron pressed for reforms, ceasefire, release of captives, offering this recognition as both a moral signal and a political lever.

Israel and the United States stayed away.

France's landmark decision

Macron set the tone, leading the UN summit that already spurred other Western governments to take the landmark step that has infuriated Israel.

In his remarks, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said, "Let's be clear: Statehood for the Palestinians is a right, not a reward," drawing applause.

Turkish President Erdogan hailed the countries that recognised Palestine as "quite important" and "historic."