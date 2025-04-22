Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has claimed that Chinese citizens were working at a drone production site in Russia and suggested that Moscow may have "stolen" drone technology from China.

The Ukrainian leader commented at a news conference in Kiev days after he said China was supplying weapons and gunpowder to Russia, the first time he has accused Beijing of direct military aid to Moscow, something China staunchly denies.

By suggesting Russia may have obtained drone technology from China without Beijing knowing, Zelenskyy appeared to be softening his tone towards China, which casts itself as neutral on the war in Ukraine.

The flurry of Ukrainian allegations directed at China, the world's second-largest economy, in recent days has been particularly striking at a sensitive moment for Kiev in the United States-led diplomatic effort to end Russia's war in Ukraine.

‘Irresponsible remarks’

Zelenskyy said earlier this month that Russia was recruiting Chinese nationals via social media to fight in its armed forces and that Beijing officials were aware of that. He added that Kiev was trying to assess whether the recruits were receiving instructions from Beijing.