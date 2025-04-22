WORLD
Ukraine accuses Russia of stealing Chinese drone tech
China has reaffirmed its support for peace efforts in Ukraine and previously said relevant parties should avoid "irresponsible remarks" in an apparent jab at Kiev's allegations.
The Ukrainian leader commented at a news conference in Kiev days after he said China was supplying weapons and gunpowder to Russia. / Reuters
April 22, 2025

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has claimed that Chinese citizens were working at a drone production site in Russia and suggested that Moscow may have "stolen" drone technology from China.

The Ukrainian leader commented at a news conference in Kiev days after he said China was supplying weapons and gunpowder to Russia, the first time he has accused Beijing of direct military aid to Moscow, something China staunchly denies.

By suggesting Russia may have obtained drone technology from China without Beijing knowing, Zelenskyy appeared to be softening his tone towards China, which casts itself as neutral on the war in Ukraine.

The flurry of Ukrainian allegations directed at China, the world's second-largest economy, in recent days has been particularly striking at a sensitive moment for Kiev in the United States-led diplomatic effort to end Russia's war in Ukraine.

‘Irresponsible remarks’

Zelenskyy said earlier this month that Russia was recruiting Chinese nationals via social media to fight in its armed forces and that Beijing officials were aware of that. He added that Kiev was trying to assess whether the recruits were receiving instructions from Beijing.

China has reaffirmed its support for peace efforts in Ukraine and said relevant parties should avoid "irresponsible remarks," in an apparent jab at Zelenskyy's comment about Chinese citizens fighting there for Russia.

Zelenskyy told reporters on Tuesday that he had instructed officials to send information to the Chinese government through official channels on its findings.

"Separately, I asked the Security Service of Ukraine to transfer information of a broader nature to the Chinese side regarding Chinese citizens who work at the drone factory," he said.

"We believe that it may be that Russia stole - made an agreement with these citizens outside the agreements with the Chinese leadership - stole these technologies," he added.

There was no immediate comment from either Russia or China.

China and Russia declared a "no limits" strategic partnership days before Russian President Vladimir Putin sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February 2022.

SOURCE:Reuters
