With winter approaching, humanitarian conditions in Gaza remain dire, the UN has said, as ongoing hostilities continue to complicate relief efforts and displacement rises in both Gaza and the occupied West Bank.
UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Tuesday that the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and its partners are working to scale up assistance for civilians — particularly children — who have "suffered immensely" over the past two years of Israeli genocide.
In the past two months, Dujarric said partners have provided tens of thousands of critical items to help prepare for colder weather – including shoes, clothes, blankets and towels – to children across the besieged enclave.
"And during the last 10 days of November, 160 activity tents were distributed, enabling thousands of children to access mental health and psychosocial support activities and case management services," he added.
‘Need life-saving care’
Turning to the health issues, Dujarric said a team from the World Health Organization (WHO) led the medical evacuation of 18 patients and 54 companions from Gaza for treatment abroad.
"WHO said that more than 16,500 patients still need life-saving care outside of Gaza.
"We continue to call for the opening of all available border crossings and corridors – including so that patients can seek treatment in the West Bank – and stress the need for unimpeded access for international emergency medical teams to enter Gaza," he said.
“Over the past 24 hours, we’ve continued also to receive reports of air strikes, shelling and gunfire in all five governorates of Gaza.”
Turning to the occupied West Bank, Dujarric said the UN "remain concerned" about the impact of attacks by Israeli forces in the northern governorates of Tubas and Jenin that have taken place in recent days amid reports of displacement, insecurity, the destruction of water networks and the closure of several commercial structures.
In the past two days alone, nearly two dozen Palestinian families have been displaced from their homes, which were turned into military observation posts, he added.