With winter approaching, humanitarian conditions in Gaza remain dire, the UN has said, as ongoing hostilities continue to complicate relief efforts and displacement rises in both Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Tuesday that the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and its partners are working to scale up assistance for civilians — particularly children — who have "suffered immensely" over the past two years of Israeli genocide.

In the past two months, Dujarric said partners have provided tens of thousands of critical items to help prepare for colder weather – including shoes, clothes, blankets and towels – to children across the besieged enclave.

"And during the last 10 days of November, 160 activity tents were distributed, enabling thousands of children to access mental health and psychosocial support activities and case management services," he added.

‘Need life-saving care’

Turning to the health issues, Dujarric said a team from the World Health Organization (WHO) led the medical evacuation of 18 patients and 54 companions from Gaza for treatment abroad.