The US Justice Department announced on Tuesday that Disney has agreed to pay $10 million in civil penalties to resolve allegations that it violated federal children’s privacy law through its popular YouTube content.

“The Justice Department is firmly devoted to ensuring parents have a say in how their children’s information is collected and used,” said Assistant Attorney General Brett A. Shumate of the Justice Department’s Civil Division in a statement.

The department will take "swift action to root out any unlawful infringement" on parents’ rights to protect their children’s privacy, Shumate added.