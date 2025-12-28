US President Donald Trump said on Sunday he held a "productive" phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin ahead of his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"I just had a good and very productive telephone call with President Putin of Russia prior to my meeting, at 1:00 P.M. today, with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

He added the meeting at 1800GMT will be open to press but did not provide any more details about the call.

Trump is set to host Zelenskyy at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida, to discuss the US plan to end the nearly four-year conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Zelenskyy arrived in the US on Saturday following a visit to neighbouring Canada.

New Ukraine peace deal