US
2 min read
Trump holds 'very productive' call with Putin ahead of Zelenskyy meeting
US president to host Ukrainian leader at Mar-a-Lago to discuss peace plan.
Trump holds 'very productive' call with Putin ahead of Zelenskyy meeting
Zelenskyy arrived in the US on Saturday following a visit to neighbouring Canada. / AA
December 28, 2025

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday he held a "productive" phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin ahead of his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"I just had a good and very productive telephone call with President Putin of Russia prior to my meeting, at 1:00 P.M. today, with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

He added the meeting at 1800GMT will be open to press but did not provide any more details about the call.

Trump is set to host Zelenskyy at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida, to discuss the US plan to end the nearly four-year conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Zelenskyy arrived in the US on Saturday following a visit to neighbouring Canada.

New Ukraine peace deal

RECOMMENDED

Zelenskyy will push a new peace plan for Ukraine when he sits down with Trump, bolstered by the backing of European leaders but with his capital Kiev still reeling from a massive Russian bombardment.

The US president has been non-committal on the revised 20-point proposal for ending the nearly four-year conflict, while Russian leader Vladimir Putin has offered no indication that Moscow would find it acceptable.

Trump has made ending the Ukraine war a centrepiece of his second term as a self-proclaimed "president of peace," and he has repeatedly blamed both Kiev and Moscow for the failure to secure a ceasefire.

Sunday's meeting, to be hosted by Trump at his Mar-a-Lago residence at 1:00 pm (1800 GMT), will be their first in-person encounter since October, when the US president refused to grant Zelensky's request for long-range Tomahawk missiles.

And the Ukrainian leader could face another hard sell this time around, with Trump insisting that he "doesn't have anything until I approve it."

RelatedTRT World - Zelenskyy to consult European leaders after Trump meeting
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump says he will announce his Federal Reserve chair nominee on Friday morning
Trump's acting cyber chief uploads sensitive files to public ChatGPT — report
FBI carries out search at elections office in Georgia over alleged fraud in 2020 presidential vote
Trump troop deployments in US cities cost nearly $500m in 2025
Winter storm kills dozens as cold lingers in central and eastern US
Ecuador says US ICE agent tried to enter its consulate in Minneapolis
Man tackled after spraying Ilhan Omar with unknown substance at Minneapolis town hall
Trump rebukes armed protesters following Alex Pretti's killing in Minnesota
Facing mounting pressure, Trump blames Democratic 'chaos' for killing of two Americans by ICE agents
Massive winter storm crippling US leaves at least six dead
Minnesota Governor Walz urges Trump to pull ICE out of state after killing of Alex Pretti
Over 14,000 flights cancelled, more than 130,000 power outages recorded as winter storm batters US
WHO chief says reasons US gave for withdrawal 'untrue', warns move will make world less safe
Trump calls on Minnesota to allow ICE raids after fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis
'History is on our side': Minnesota grinds to halt as state stages historic anti-ICE strike
Jack Smith's testimony erupts: Five top takeaways from Congressional testimony
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
More Europeans label Trump an 'enemy' than an ally: survey
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US