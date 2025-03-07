No Other Land , a documentary created by a Palestinian-Israeli collective, won the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature on Sunday, drawing global attention to the violence and destruction inflicted on Palestinian land by Israeli settlers and its armed forces.

The film had already gained significant recognition, winning the Best Documentary Award at the 74th Berlinale in Germany last year. It was also honoured in the Panorama Audience Awards category, where its creators received a €40,000 cash prize from German broadcaster RBB.

For half a decade, Palestinian activist Basel Adra documented the destruction of his community in Masafer Yatta under Israeli occupation, forming an unexpected alliance with Israeli journalist Yuval Abraham, who sought to support his cause.

During his acceptance speech on February 25, 2024, co-director Yuval Abraham highlighted the deep inequalities between them:

“We live in a regime where I am free under civilian law, and Basel is under military laws that destroy his life, and he cannot control. There is a different path — a political solution without ethnic supremacy, with national rights for both of our people,” Abraham said.

“And I have to say, as I am here, the foreign policy in this country is helping to block this path,” he added.

Basel Adra used his speech to call on Germany to change its policies on Israel and Gaza, saying:

“I am here celebrating this award, but it is difficult to celebrate when tens of thousands of people in Gaza are being killed by Israel. Since I am in Berlin, I ask one thing of Germany: respect the UN’s calls and stop sending weapons to Israel.”

In addition to their cinematic success, Adra and Abraham were awarded the Anna Politkovskaya–Arman Soldin Journalism Courage Prize in France last year.

According to IMDb, No Other Land has won 68 awards and received 32 nominations so far, including honors from the European Film Awards, BAFTA Awards, and the Belfast Film Festival.

Chronicler of destruction in Masafer Yatta

The film presents a raw and unfiltered look at Israel’s oppression of Palestinians, combining footage of demolished homes, personal archives, news videos, and dialogues between Israelis and Palestinians.

It captures Israeli soldiers carrying out destruction as if it were routine, revealing how armed settlers, with state backing, operate in an organized manner to uproot Palestinian communities.

Shot over five years, No Other Land provides a firsthand account of life under occupation.

Viewers witness Israeli forces filling Palestinian water wells with cement under the pretext of lacking permits, cutting water pipes, and bulldozing schools.

The film exposes the Israeli military’s unlawful demolitions, the daily struggles of Palestinians, and their resistance against violence.