Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed Ankara's goal of achieving swift progress on critical issues, including the resumption of oil shipments through the Iraq-Türkiye Oil Pipeline.

At a joint press conference with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al Sudani in Ankara on Thursday, Erdogan highlighted the potential of the Development Road Project, a collaborative initiative between Türkiye and Iraq. He described it as a significant step toward enhancing stability and prosperity not only for both nations but for the wider region.

Stating that his last year’s visit to Iraq gave significant momentum to bilateral relations, Erdogan said that Sudani’s determination and vision played a crucial role in reaching this point.

Steps were discussed for the rapid implementation of the Development Road Project, Erdogan said, extending an invitation to all interested countries to take part in this strategic initiative.

Fight against terrorism

The meeting addressed relations between Türkiye and Iraq, regional developments, especially on Syria, Erdogan said.

“I would like to express this with great satisfaction: We do not view our relations with Iraq, with whom we share deep historical, human, and cultural ties, as merely bilateral state affairs. We consider the development of cooperation in all areas as a requirement of our fraternal bond,” Erdogan further added.

Noting that Iraq’s peace and stability are never considered separately from Türkiye’s own, he said there’s no place for terrorism in the future of the region. "We reaffirmed our determination to continue the fight against PKK, FETO, and Daesh, which pose a threat not only to Türkiye's national security but also to Iraq's," Erdogan added.

On the trade volume between the two nations, Erdogan said that last year, the trade volume reached $18 billion.

"Through the Water Framework Agreement signed last year and the cooperation mechanisms we’ve established, we are focusing on implementing joint projects with Iraq, including the rehabilitation of infrastructure," he added.