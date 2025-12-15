Two US activists were arrested on December 12 by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank while opposing the forced displacement of a Palestinian family, according to a statement from the International Solidarity Movement (ISM).

Irene Cho, from New York, and Trudi Frost, from Boston, who were volunteering with the ISM, were detained in the village of al-Mughayyer, northeast of Ramallah, while staying with the Abu Hamam family, which the ISM said has faced “ceaseless harassment and assault at the hands of Israeli settlers and armed forces for over a year.”

According to the movement, Israeli authorities revoked the activists’ staying permits through a summary procedure and transferred them to Givon prison near the city of Ramla.

The ISM said the arrests came after Israeli forces claimed to present a “month-long military order sealing the area.”