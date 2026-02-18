Three Palestinians were wounded by gunfire from illegal Israeli settlers Wednesday evening during a raid on the town of Mikhmas, northeast of East Jerusalem in the occupied West Bank, medics said.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society said its crews in Ramallah transported the three injured men to a hospital, noting that one was in serious condition.

The Jerusalem Governorate said illegal settlers also stole dozens of sheep belonging to Palestinian farmers during the attack.

Voice of Palestine radio, a state-run broadcaster, reported that illegal settlers attacked homes on the outskirts of Mikhmas, assaulted residents and stole livestock.