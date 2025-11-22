Secretary of the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov has announced that consultations on steps to end the war will take place in the coming days.

Umerov said in a statement on Telegram on Saturday that talks will be held between Ukrainian and American representatives with the European participation as mediators.

According to him, the main topic will be the parameters of a future peace agreement.

Separately, the Ukrainian presidential office confirmed the start of the talks, pointing out that they will take place in Switzerland.

According to the statement, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved the composition of the Ukrainian delegation, which will be led by presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak.

The delegation has received negotiation directives, it added.

The office stressed that the Ukrainian representatives “will defend the just interests of the people and the foundations of European security.”

“We count on constructive dialogue and are prepared to work as quickly as possible to achieve real peace. Ukraine never wanted this war and will do everything to end it with a dignified peace,” it added.