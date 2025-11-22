Secretary of the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov has announced that consultations on steps to end the war will take place in the coming days.
Umerov said in a statement on Telegram on Saturday that talks will be held between Ukrainian and American representatives with the European participation as mediators.
According to him, the main topic will be the parameters of a future peace agreement.
Separately, the Ukrainian presidential office confirmed the start of the talks, pointing out that they will take place in Switzerland.
According to the statement, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved the composition of the Ukrainian delegation, which will be led by presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak.
The delegation has received negotiation directives, it added.
The office stressed that the Ukrainian representatives “will defend the just interests of the people and the foundations of European security.”
“We count on constructive dialogue and are prepared to work as quickly as possible to achieve real peace. Ukraine never wanted this war and will do everything to end it with a dignified peace,” it added.
Western leaders discuss US plan
On the other hand, European and other Western leaders meeting on the sidelines of a G20 summit scrambled on Saturday to come up with a coordinated response to US President Donald Trump's plan.
At the meeting of the Group of 20 major economies in South Africa, leaders from Britain, France, Germany, Japan, Canada, Italy, Spain, Norway, the Netherlands, Finland, Ireland, the EU Commission and the EU Council met to discuss tactics, sources said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Moscow received a draft of a 28-point US peace plan on Ukraine, but "no one held substantive discussions" about it.
The United States and Russia are negotiating a 28-point road map to end Russia's war in Ukraine, but Brussels has not been included in the negotiations.
European Commission president Von der Leyen said on Friday she would reach out to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Zelenskyy said he was ready for "constructive, honest and prompt work" with Washington.