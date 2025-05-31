SPORT
PSG crush Inter 5-0 to win 1st UEFA Champions League
Achraf Hakimi opened the scoring sheet for the French team in the 12th minute, before teenager Desire Doue scored twice, followed by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Senny Mayulu.
Paris St Germain's Senny Mayulu celebrates scoring their fifth goal with Ousmane Dembele / Reuters
May 31, 2025

Paris Saint-Germain have won the Champions League for the first time by thrashing Inter Milan 5-0 in the most one-sided final in the competition's history.

Teenager Desire Doue scored twice for PSG on Saturday and set up the opening goal for Achraf Hakimi in the Allianz Arena before Khvicha Kvaratskhelia made it four, and then 19-year-old Senny Mayulu completed the scoring.

PSG reached the final twice, while Inter has three of the UEFA trophies, most recently in 2010.

After losing in the final to Bayern Munich in 2020, Luis Enrique's side, who teetered on the brink of elimination in the league phase this season, finally claimed the trophy they have long craved.

After the win, French President Emmanuel Macron hailed PSG, saying Paris is the capital of Europe tonight.

"A day of glory for PSG. Bravo, we are all proud," he wrote on X.

His office said it will host the team on Sunday to celebrate the victory.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
