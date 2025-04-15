France's President Emmanuel Macron has decided to expel 12 Algerian consular and diplomatic officials and recalled the French ambassador in Algiers, his office said, as a spat escalated between both countries.

Tuesday’s retaliatory measure came after the former French colony ordered 12 French officials from the interior ministry to leave within 48 hours.

President Emmanuel Macron's office said the 12 French officials kicked out of Algeria were "on their way to France".

It called on Algiers to "resume dialogue", saying the Algerian authorities had taken "responsibility for the sudden degradation of our bilateral relations".

It said it was "stunned" that relations had taken such a turn just two weeks after a phone call between Algeria's President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and Macron in a bid to repair ties.

Sour relations

Relations between Paris and Algiers came under strain last year when France recognised Moroccan sovereignty over the disputed Western Sahara, where Algeria has long backed the pro-independence Polisario Front.