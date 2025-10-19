The Israeli army detonated a home and arrested 10 Palestinians in military raids in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, local media and witnesses said.

The state news agency Wafa reported that Israeli forces raided dozens of homes and blew up a residential apartment in Tubas in the northern West Bank before withdrawing from the area.

A similar raid was staged in the same city on Saturday, with Israeli forces closing its southern entrance with barriers, and carrying out bulldozing operations in the city centre.

According to Kamal Bani Odeh, the director of the Palestinian Prisoner Society in Tubas, the army held several residents for field interrogation in the city.

In Nablus in the northern West Bank, six Palestinians were detained by the Israeli army after raids on their homes, Wafa said.

Four more people, including parliamentarian and academic Omar Abd al-Razaq, were taken into Israeli custody in the northern city of Salfit.