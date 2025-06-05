In pictures: Muslim pilgrims depart to Muzdalifah, perform stoning ritual as Hajj concludes
Muslims perform stoning ritual as Hajj concludes in Saudi Arabia. / AA
June 5, 2025

Muslim pilgrims have performed the final major ritual of the Hajj, throwing stones at three pillars representing the devil in the Mina valley near Mecca, as Eid al Adha celebrations began around the world. The ritual, known as the 'stoning of the devil', marks the Prophet Abraham’s rejection of Satan’s attempts to dissuade him from obeying God’s command.

More than 1.6 million pilgrims were expected to participate in the symbolic act at dawn on Friday, each casting seven stones at the three concrete walls in Mina.

The Saudi General Authority for Statistics announced that 1,673,230 pilgrims took part in the 2025 Hajj. Of these, 1,506,576 came from abroad, while 166,654 were domestic pilgrims, including Saudi citizens and residents.

More than 1.6 million Muslims performed the final Hajj ritual on Friday, as pilgrims cast stones at pillars representing the devil in Mina. The rite coincides with the start of Eid al Adha.

Here are some images of the Muslim pilgrims during Hajj

Stoning of the devil takes place in Mina, Mecca.

The stoning of the devil is a symbolic move in which Muslims express the abandonment of temptation and worldly thoughts and affirm their faith.

Pilgrims enter the Jamarat area to perform the stoning ritual.

Muslim pilgrim gathers stones ahead of the stoning of the devil.

Stoning of the devil is the final ritual during Hajj.

Muslims depart Arafat, move to Muzdalifah.

Saudi security forces are seen controlling a crowd of Muslim pilgrims as they arrive at Jabal al-Rahmah, also known as Mount Arafat, during the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

Pilgrims combined the evening and Isha prayers at the time of Isha and performed the Muzdalifah waqf by performing Jam' al-takhir.

Muslim pilgrims pray after completing the Waqfat al-Arafat and on their way to Muzdalifah in Mecca.

Pilgrims prayed at Mount Arafat before departing to Muzdalifah.

Hajj is the fifth pillar of Islam, and every Muslim is obligated to do it once if financially viable.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
