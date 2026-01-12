Argentina has suspended plans to move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem following recent tensions between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Argentine President Javier Milei, Israel’s Channel 12 reported on Saturday.

According to Channel 12, cited by the Times of Israel, the strain is linked to plans by Israeli-owned company Navitas Petroleum to begin offshore oil drilling near the Falkland Islands, with operations projected to start in 2028.

The Falkland Islands are administered by Britain as an overseas territory, but Argentina claims sovereignty over the islands, which it calls the Islas Malvinas.

In December, Argentina criticised Navitas and UK-based Rockhopper Exploration after the companies announced what Buenos Aires described as an illegitimate offshore oil project worth about $2.1 billion near the islands.

Argentina said the project lacked its approval and therefore amounted to a unilateral decision by Britain.

Illegal operation

Rockhopper has been barred from operating in Argentina since 2013, when its activities were criminalised, while Navitas was similarly prohibited in 2022 for drilling without authorisation.