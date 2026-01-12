WORLD
2 min read
Argentina halts plans to move embassy to Jerusalem
The Falklands oil drilling dispute has led Argentina to suspend its embassy relocation to Jerusalem and put Israel relations under review, according to Israeli media.
Argentina halts plans to move embassy to Jerusalem
Disagreements between the Netanyahu and Milei governments over Falklands oil have halted the embassy transfer. [File photo] / AA
January 12, 2026

Argentina has suspended plans to move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem following recent tensions between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Argentine President Javier Milei, Israel’s Channel 12 reported on Saturday.

According to Channel 12, cited by the Times of Israel, the strain is linked to plans by Israeli-owned company Navitas Petroleum to begin offshore oil drilling near the Falkland Islands, with operations projected to start in 2028.

The Falkland Islands are administered by Britain as an overseas territory, but Argentina claims sovereignty over the islands, which it calls the Islas Malvinas.

In December, Argentina criticised Navitas and UK-based Rockhopper Exploration after the companies announced what Buenos Aires described as an illegitimate offshore oil project worth about $2.1 billion near the islands.

Argentina said the project lacked its approval and therefore amounted to a unilateral decision by Britain.

Argentina argued the project lacked its approval and therefore constituted a “unilateral decision” by the British government.

RelatedTRT World - Argentina to move embassy to Jerusalem in 2026: Milei

Illegal operation

Rockhopper has been barred from operating in Argentina since 2013, when its activities were criminalised, while Navitas was similarly prohibited in 2022 for drilling without authorisation.

RECOMMENDED

A 1976 UN resolution states that neither Argentina nor Britain should take unilateral actions over the territory while sovereignty negotiations continue.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar has sought to reassure Argentine officials that Israel has no involvement in Navitas’ operations and does not control the publicly traded company, Channel 12 reported.

Despite those efforts, the broadcaster cited sources close to Milei as saying the dispute has effectively halted the embassy relocation and could also damage bilateral relations.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry has previously described Argentina as one of its closest allies under Milei and has said the two countries remain in close and continuous contact.

Milei first announced plans to move the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem during a visit to Israel in February 2024 and reiterated in November that the new mission was to be inaugurated in the spring.

Israel has been trying to convince governments to transfer their missions from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

If Argentina were to proceed, it would become the ninth country to do so, joining the US, Guatemala, Honduras, Paraguay, Fiji, Samoa, Kosovo and Papua New Guinea.

RelatedWho is Argentina’s far-right and pro-Israel President-elect Javier Milei? - TRT World - TRT World
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Russia will take measures, 'including military ones', if Greenland militarised: Lavrov
Multiple deaths as Cyclone Gezani hits Madagascar's east coast
Türkiye's Erdogan urges unity, lasting peace in Syria, warns against 'maximalist demands'
Ethiopia seeks united Africa against external pressure
Britney Spears sells music catalogue rights: US media
Myanmar junta air strikes kill five civilians as conflict escalates
US grand jury refuses to indict Democrats over military 'illegal orders' video
Philippines urges China to keep rhetoric 'calm' as tensions rise
UNRWA chief condemns Israel's West Bank actions as 'blow to international law'
Australia demands charges over Israel's Gaza strike that killed Australian aid worker
Britain to reinforce Norway with more troops over Russia concerns
US cautions Bangladesh over China ties, offers alternative defence support
Indonesia's Mount Semeru erupts five times, sends ash 1,000 metres high
'It's time to get aggressive': Bodycam footage undermines DHS account of Chicago shooting
South Korea, Netherlands launch trade and AI talks