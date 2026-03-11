US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the United States will build its first new oil refinery in five decades with investment from Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump described the project as a “historic $300 billion deal, the biggest in US history,” thanking India’s largest private energy company, Reliance Industries, for the investment.

The refinery will be built at the port of Brownsville, Texas, and is expected to process 100 percent American shale oil. Trump said the project will strengthen US national security, boost domestic energy production and generate billions of dollars in economic impact, while becoming “the cleanest refinery in the world.”

Reliance Industries, which operates the world’s largest refinery complex in Jamnagar, India, has a market capitalisation of about $206 billion.

The announcement comes amid heightened volatility in global oil markets driven by escalating conflict in the Middle East. Crude prices surged near $120 per barrel earlier this week before easing.