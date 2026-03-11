WORLD
2 min read
Trump announces 'historic $300B deal' for first US oil refinery in 50 years with India's Reliance
The announcement comes as global oil markets remain volatile, with escalating conflict in the Middle East driving crude prices near $120 per barrel earlier this week before easing.
Trump announces 'historic $300B deal' for first US oil refinery in 50 years with India's Reliance
The refinery will be built at the port of Brownsville, Texas, and is expected to process 100 percent American shale oil. / AFP
5 hours ago

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the United States will build its first new oil refinery in five decades with investment from Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump described the project as a “historic $300 billion deal, the biggest in US history,” thanking India’s largest private energy company, Reliance Industries, for the investment.

The refinery will be built at the port of Brownsville, Texas, and is expected to process 100 percent American shale oil. Trump said the project will strengthen US national security, boost domestic energy production and generate billions of dollars in economic impact, while becoming “the cleanest refinery in the world.”

Reliance Industries, which operates the world’s largest refinery complex in Jamnagar, India, has a market capitalisation of about $206 billion.

The announcement comes amid heightened volatility in global oil markets driven by escalating conflict in the Middle East. Crude prices surged near $120 per barrel earlier this week before easing.

RECOMMENDED

US benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude was trading 2.4 percent higher at $85.2 per barrel as of 0800 GMT Wednesday, while international Brent crude futures fell 1.8 percent to $88 per barrel.

The refinery is being developed by America First Refining. The company said it received a nine-figure investment from a global energy major at a 10-figure valuation but did not disclose the investor.

America First Refining also said the same investor has signed a 20-year agreement to purchase, process and distribute US-produced shale oil.

According to the company, the facility will process about 1.2 billion barrels of US light shale oil valued at $125 billion and produce roughly 50 billion gallons of refined products worth around $175 billion.

RelatedTRT World - No free ride for India's rise as Trump official says US won't let India become rival like China
SOURCE:AA
Explore
140 US troops wounded in Iran war, including 8 severely — Pentagon
Early Galatasaray goal sinks Liverpool in Champions League clash
Erdogan hails Türkiye as model of religious freedom, warns against Islamophobia
White House denies US Navy escorted tankers through Strait of Hormuz
By Sadiq S Bhat
Middle East 'tit-for-tat' strikes endangering civilians: UN
US energy secretary deletes post claiming navy escorted tanker through Hormuz
Putin assures Trump Russia not sharing intelligence with Iran: US envoy
UN chief set to embark on 'Ramadan solidarity trip' to Türkiye
Gunfire at US consulate in Toronto a 'national security incident': Canadian police
Erdogan to Zelenskyy: Ukraine peace talks should not be derailed by Iran war
Afghanistan calls for 'appropriate' solution after 'wrongful detention' designation by US
Trump doubts Iran's new leader can coexist peacefully with US
Germany's Merz warns of 'dangerous escalation' in Iran war, sees no quick end
Mideast war exposes Europe's energy vulnerability: EU chief, Macron
Iran's 'black rain' poses serious health threat: WHO