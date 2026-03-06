President Donald Trump has said that he will only accept "unconditional surrender" from Iran as the US and Israel continue to strike across the country, prompting continued Iranian retaliation.

"There will be no deal with Iran except unconditional surrender!" the US president said on his Truth Social platform on Friday.

"After that, and the selection of a great & acceptable leader(s), we, and many of our wonderful and very brave allies and partners, will work tirelessly to bring Iran back from the brink of destruction, making it economically bigger, better, and stronger than ever before. Iran will have a great future," he added.

The US president later said during an interview with CNN that Iran's pre-war leadership has been "neutered," while claiming confidence in the ease with which a new leader will be selected, continuing to demand a role in the process.

He said he is open to the individual being a cleric.

"Well, I may be, yeah, I mean, it depends on who the person is. I don’t mind religious leaders. I deal with a lot of religious leaders, and they are fantastic,” he said.