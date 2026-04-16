Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif discussed Islamabad’s mediation process between the US and Iran with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a meeting on Wednesday in Jeddah.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar was also present.

During the nearly two-hour meeting, which focused on the regional situation, Sharif expressed solidarity with and support for Saudi Arabia following "the recent regional escalation," according to a statement from his office.

He shared "the recent developments related to Pakistan's peace efforts that led to the US- Iran ceasefire and the recently held round of historic talks between the US and Iran in Islamabad."

Bin Salman praised Pakistan’s constructive role in the peace process, the statement said.

Sharif also expressed "his sincere appreciation" for Saudi Arabia's "consistent support to Pakistan's economic stability" during discussions on bilateral issues.