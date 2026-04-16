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Pakistan briefs Saudi Arabia on US–Iran mediation, secures fresh financial support
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman hosts Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Jeddah.
Pakistan briefs Saudi Arabia on US–Iran mediation, secures fresh financial support
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (left) pictured with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the former's visit to Jeddah. / X / CMShehbaz
4 hours ago

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif discussed Islamabad’s mediation process between the US and Iran with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a meeting on Wednesday in Jeddah.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar was also present.

During the nearly two-hour meeting, which focused on the regional situation, Sharif expressed solidarity with and support for Saudi Arabia following "the recent regional escalation," according to a statement from his office.

He shared "the recent developments related to Pakistan's peace efforts that led to the US- Iran ceasefire and the recently held round of historic talks between the US and Iran in Islamabad."

Bin Salman praised Pakistan’s constructive role in the peace process, the statement said.

Sharif also expressed "his sincere appreciation" for Saudi Arabia's "consistent support to Pakistan's economic stability" during discussions on bilateral issues.

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The remarks came after Pakistan's Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb confirmed late on Tuesday that Saudi Arabia had agreed to provide $3 billion in financial assistance to Islamabad to avert stress on its weak foreign reserves amid debt repayment obligations to the United Arab Emirates.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s central bank confirmed in a post on X that it received $2 billion from Saudi Arabia after a pledge to support foreign reserves.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia "enjoyed a unique relationship, as they were strategic defense partners under the Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Strategic Mutual Defense Agreement," Sharif also said.

The two leaders agreed to continue close cooperation on shared interests.

Sharif is on a regional tour to visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Türkiye from April 15-18.

RelatedTRT World - Saudi Arabia to inject $3B into Pakistan as UAE debt deadline looms
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
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